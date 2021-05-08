Nokia 6600, Nokia 3660 Surface on SIRIM Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch

Nokia, the company which had dominated the entire mobile phone market across the globe during the starting of the 21st century, was known for its long-lasting rugged phones. The thick, hefty looking phones were once the best selling mobile phones in all the markets. However, the craze for Nokia started fading once Samsung brought the touchscreen smartphones with the first Android operating system. Nokia didn’t cope up with the market and witnessed huge losses. Now, the company comes under HMD Global, which has brought Nokia to a new avatar. The company has launched a series of smartphones under Nokia branding and become popular in budget segment phones.

Nokia 6600 and Nokia 3660 Malaysian SIRIM Listing

Nokia has also started taking advantage of its popular old phones by launching them in new avatars. It has been highly speculated that the company is also planning to relaunch the popular Nokia 6600 and Nokia 3660 phones in the global market. Both the phones were once highly popular among the users and also one of the most selling devices from the company.

So far, there were no concrete shreds of evidence about the upcoming Nokia 6600 and Nokia 3660 phones, but now in the latest leak, both the handsets are spotted on SIRIM certification in Malaysia. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a tweet with a screenshot of the SIRIM certification site. The listing reveals the model names of the phones, but there is no model number mentioned in the listing. The certification site is hinting towards an imminent launch in Asian markets.

Besides, there is no information about the upcoming handsets in terms of specifications and features available on the listing. Moreover, the company is yet to reveal anything officially, so we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt. If the company is planning to bring back the Nokia 6600 and Nokia 3660, then it is aiming to create nostalgia among the users.

This means there is a fair chance of launching the phone as a feature phone with some design changes. This is not the first time Nokia is doing this; the company did the same with Nokia 8110 4G and other phones. It would be interesting to see what Nokia is cooking in Finland and when it’s going to serve it to the users.