Redmi Explains Reason Behind K30 Pro Not Having a High Refresh Rate Screen

Highlights The Redmi K30 Pro features a Samsung-made AMOLED screen

The phone lacks 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate like most of the 2020 flagships

Redmi says the design and specifications of K30 Pro were finalised ten months ago

The Redmi K30 Pro went official yesterday as the cheapest phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. While Redmi managed to surprise everyone with the pricing of the handset, there’s one major drawback for the smartphone. The Redmi K30 Pro, being a flagship smartphone, comes with a 60Hz screen. Even mid-range offerings from brands like Realme and Redmi itself ship with a high refresh rate. For example, the Redmi K30 has an IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, but the K30 Pro features a Samsung-made AMOLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate. Redmi has cleared the confusion on why it went with a standard 60Hz screen on the K30 Pro. Continue reading to know the reason.

Here’s Why the Redmi K30 Pro Has a Standard 60Hz Screen

Lu Weibing, the General Manager of Redmi, gave the exact reason on why the Redmi K30 Pro has a 60Hz refresh rate screen. According to him, Redmi finalised the specifications and design of both the phones nearly ten months ago. Because the company didn’t want to make last-minute changes, the Redmi K30 Pro arrived with a standard 60Hz screen. However, Redmi made sure that the screen doesn’t disappoint the users.

For the unaware, the Redmi K30 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED screen on the front which has HDR10+ support, up to 1200 nits of maximum brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The touch sampling rate is not the highest in the market, but still, it is worth noting.

Furthermore, the official added the Redmi K30 Pro offers full-screen design and very good battery life, thanks to the lack of a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate screen. For the unaware, high refresh rate screens consume a lot of battery which is the reason behind smartphone brands adding massive batteries on their smartphones this year. For example, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery and a 120Hz Quad HD+ screen. The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to have a big battery.

At the moment, the Redmi K30 Pro has been launched in China and there’s no update on when the brand will bring it to India. The Redmi K20 Pro is the best-selling device under Rs $300 in the Indian market, so the K30 Pro has massive shoes to fill. The pricing of the Redmi K30 Pro could go past Rs 30,000 because of the hardware it packs.