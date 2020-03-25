Netflix, Facebook and YouTube Will Aid in Easing Network Congestion for Indian Telcos

Netflix, YouTube and Facebook aim to reduce traffic over the networks of Indian telecom providers who have been witnessing a surge in usage.

By March 25th, 2020 AT 11:59 AM
  • Internet
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Facebook said that it will reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram to help users and community handle bandwidth constraints.
    • Netflix has said that it will reduce traffic on telecommunications networks by 25% while maintaining quality
    • YouTube said that it will reduce default video quality to standard definity to ease network traffic

    Netflix, Facebook and YouTube have said that the companies will do their bit to ease the network congestion across India and the globe. The move from the American giants comes at a time when India has gone into a complete lockdown for 21 days and as millions go online to complete their professional work tasks. While Netflix has stressed that users can continue to watch Ultra-High Definition videos, if that is what a user has paid for, one might however see reduced quality on these streams. Similarly, Facebook will be easing the network congestion by reducing the quality of videos on its platform and Instagram.

    Netflix and Facebook Would reduce Bitrates

    Facebook on Tuesday said that more and more people have started to use its apps as many people across the world are following social distancing and are staying at homes. In the countries that are hit by the virus most, the company noted that the total messaging has increased by over 50% in the last month. Voice and video calls are also said to have doubled during the period especially on the company’s popular apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.

    While Facebook stresses that its apps are built to withstand spikes, it would reduce bitrates for videos on Facebook and Instagram for certain regions to ease network traffic.

    “To help alleviate potential network congestion, we are temporarily reducing bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in certain regions,”  Alex Schultz, VP of Analytics, and Jay Parikh, VP of Engineering said in a statement. “As this global public health crisis advances and more people are physically separated from their communities, we expect that people will continue to rely on our services to stay connected during this time, and we hope these connections make it easier for people to stay home.”

    Gadgets 360 in a report said that Facebook’s move to reduce bit rates would apply to India and that the company is “working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints. Likewise, Netflix on Friday said that the company would aid in reducing its traffic on service providers by 25% across the UK and Europe.

    “In Europe, for the next 30 days, within each category we’ve simply removed the highest bandwidth streams,” Ken Florance, VP Content Delivery for Netflix said in a media release. “If you are particularly tuned into video quality you may notice a very slight decrease in quality within each resolution. But you will still get the video quality you paid for.”

    TechCrunch on Tuesday said that the move from Netflix would now be extended to India.

    YouTube’s Default Video Quality is Standard Definition

    Meanwhile, YouTube has announced that the standard definition videos will be the default video quality for users across the world. According to Bloomberg, users will be able to watch high definition videos but that one would have to manually select the streaming quality.

    “We continue to work closely with governments and network operators around the globe to do our part to minimize stress on the system during this unprecedented situation,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

    ViaGadgets360
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Tarun

    Much needed

    Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Pay Mobile Payment System Launched: Check Features and Supported Smartphones

    Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, today announced its payment service in China, dubbed as OnePlus Pay. We are not hearing OnePlus...

    module-4-img

    Facebook Might Buy Multi-Billion Dollar Stake in Reliance Jio

    Reliance Jio has been the only company which directly competes with US companies in the Indian market. Currently, the subsidiary...

    module-4-img

    Netflix, Facebook and YouTube Will Aid in Easing Network Congestion for Indian Telcos

    Netflix, Facebook and YouTube have said that the companies will do their bit to ease the network congestion across India...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Moto G8 Power Lite Likely to Debut in April

    module-4-img

    Excitel Launches New Broadband Plans With Speeds Up to 300 Mbps and One-Month Free Service

    module-4-img

    Airtel Urges Telecom Operators to Launch Intra-Circle Roaming for Better Connectivity

    module-4-img

    MIUI 12 Incoming: Xiaomi to Stop MIUI 11 Developer ROM Updates Next Week