Redmi 10A Budget Smartphone Launched with Helio G25 Chipset, 13MP Camera and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has just launched its new budget smartphone – the Redmi 10A in its domestic market. The company has introduced the device without any major announcement as a successor to the Redmi 9A which was launched back in 2020. Redmi 10A has striking similarities with its predecessor which includes the processor and camera specs on the device. Redmi 10A is the most affordable handset from the brand and for a change comes with a fingerprint scanner which was missing in previous iterations. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new Redmi 10A.

Redmi 10A Specs

Redmi 10A has been launched with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display panel houses the front selfie shooter inside a waterdrop notch. Redmi 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor which comes with PowerVR8320 GPU. The processor on the device has been coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

For the camera part, Redmi 10A has been launched with a 13MP camera on the back panel with an LED flash whereas the front of the device features a 5MP camera. The back camera is also powered by Xiaomi’s AI Camera 5.0 which brings scene recognition for up to 27 scenes.

Redmi 10A runs on Android with MIUI 12.5 on top and features up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card. Redmi 10A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

Redmi 10A Price

Redmi 10A has been launched in China with three storage options. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage has been priced at CNY 699 which is about Rs 8,300. Redmi 10A also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model at CNY 799 which is about Rs 9,500 and the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB variant priced at CNY 899 which is roughly Rs 10,700. Redmi 10A is available in Shadow Black, Smoke Blue, and Moonlight Silver colour options.