Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launch Impending as Device Spotted on Realme India Website

According to a recent report from tipster suggests that Realme Narzo 50A Prime was spotted for a short duration on the Realme India website. This could mean that the device might be launched in India soon. The speculations surrounding the handset suggests that it will come as an enhanced version of Realme Narzo 50A which was launched by the brand alongside Realme Narzo 50i in September of 2021. Additionally, it has also been stated by the tipster that Realme has started testing out its Realme C35 smartphones in Europe and the device could make a debut soon.

Details About Realme Narzo 50A Prime

According to a report from 91mobiles, renowned tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a screenshot that shows that Realme Narzo 50A Prime was listed on the official website of Realme India. The report has also stated that the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime will have multiple features identical to Realme Narzo 50A launched a while ago. The shared image also has mentions of Realme 9 Series alongside Realme Narzo 50A Prime. It is to be noted that the Realme 9 Series is expected to arrive in February 2022.

The report from 91mobiles also states that the tipster has also informed about the commencement of testing of Realme C35 devices in Europe. According to the rumours, Realme C35, as well as Realme Narzo 50A Prime, have both been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website. Realme C35 was listed with model number RMX3511 on the website whereas Realme Narzo 50A Prime had the model number RMX3516 on the certification website. All these factors hint at the imminent launch of Realme Narzo 50A Prime and joining the lineup alongside Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i.

Specifications for Realme Narzo 50A Prime

As far as the specifications for the handset is considered, Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to come with a display featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset under the hood, paired up with 8GB of RAM and onboard storage of 128GB which will be expandable up to 256 GB via an SD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera along with a black and white portrait lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the handset will feature an 8MP camera for selfies. The device is expected to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charge technology.