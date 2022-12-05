Realme GT Neo 5 tipped to Come with 240W Fast-Charging Support

Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to be the latest addition to Realme's GT series devices. The device has already been a part of the rumour mill, and now, one of the most exciting, or it would be even safe to call it 'crazy' development around the phone has emerged. The device has been tipped to feature support for 240W fast charging. This kind of fast charging would just be a different level altogether. It would even be unfair to call it fast charging; it would be ultra-fast. Note that the information hasn't come directly from the brand itself but from a credible tipster, Mukul Sharma.

Realme GT Neo 5 240W Fast-Charging, Just How Fast Will it be?

Well, if you don't remember, Oppo has talked about this kind of fast charging before. It wouldn't be the first time that a smartphone brand would be toying with this fast-charging technology. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Oppo talked about the 240W fast charging. The company said that it would be able to charge a 4500mAh battery completely in 9 minutes, which is super impressive. Oppo also said that its charging solution is completely safe and secure; however, we are yet to see its commercial implementation.

None of the other brands have toyed with such fast charging, to our knowledge. If Realme is, in fact, able to make the commercial availability of the charging solution available to customers, it would be a leap for the smartphone industry. It might scare many users as well as to how secure it would be, but at the end of the day, we know that some day or the other, it will become a common sight.

This is something to think about for brands such as Samsung and Apple, who haven't really been able to give super fast charging support to their devices, while Chinese brands do it at a very affordable cost.