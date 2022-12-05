Realme GT Neo 5 tipped to Come with 240W Fast-Charging Support

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

None of the other brands have toyed with such fast charging, to our knowledge. If Realme is, in fact, able to make the commercial availability of the charging solution available to customers, it would be a leap for the smartphone industry. It might scare many users as well as to how secure it would be, but at the end of the day, we know that some day or the other, it will become a common sight. 

Highlights

  • Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to be the latest addition to Realme's GT series devices.
  • The device has already been a part of the rumour mill, and now, one of the most exciting, or it would be even safe to call it 'crazy' development around the phone has emerged.
  • The device has been tipped to feature support for 240W fast charging.

Follow Us

Realme GT Neo 5

Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to be the latest addition to Realme's GT series devices. The device has already been a part of the rumour mill, and now, one of the most exciting, or it would be even safe to call it 'crazy' development around the phone has emerged. The device has been tipped to feature support for 240W fast charging. This kind of fast charging would just be a different level altogether. It would even be unfair to call it fast charging; it would be ultra-fast. Note that the information hasn't come directly from the brand itself but from a credible tipster, Mukul Sharma.

Realme GT Neo 5 240W Fast-Charging, Just How Fast Will it be?

Well, if you don't remember, Oppo has talked about this kind of fast charging before. It wouldn't be the first time that a smartphone brand would be toying with this fast-charging technology. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Oppo talked about the 240W fast charging. The company said that it would be able to charge a 4500mAh battery completely in 9 minutes, which is super impressive. Oppo also said that its charging solution is completely safe and secure; however, we are yet to see its commercial implementation.

None of the other brands have toyed with such fast charging, to our knowledge. If Realme is, in fact, able to make the commercial availability of the charging solution available to customers, it would be a leap for the smartphone industry. It might scare many users as well as to how secure it would be, but at the end of the day, we know that some day or the other, it will become a common sight.

This is something to think about for brands such as Samsung and Apple, who haven't really been able to give super fast charging support to their devices, while Chinese brands do it at a very affordable cost.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Prepaid 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits Detailed
Jio Prepaid 1 Year Recharge Plan Benefits Detailed
Reliance Jio is currently offering Jio Celebration Offer benefits on its Yearly Plan. Along with discounts on purchases, you also get FREE EXTRA DATA. Check out the offerings of 1 year plans.
By Srikapardhi
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea Unlimited 1 Year Recharge Plans
Vodafone Idea just launched a New One Year Unlimited Plan. The plan offers 850 GB of Bulk data along with Binge all night. Check out the latest offerings of all the long-validity plans.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments