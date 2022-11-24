Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Launched: See Specs and Price

Today in China, the Oppo Reno 9 series, the successor to the Oppo Reno 8 series, was launched. Three versions, including the Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, are part of the lineup. Although the three phones have essentially identical looks, they each have a slightly distinct set of specifications.

Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro Specifications and Features

The devices have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole in the middle, a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 394 PPI, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 10-bit panel can accommodate 950 nits of peak brightness and is shielded by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2. The frame of the Oppo Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro is plastic, despite the glass sandwich structure. They weigh 174g and have a thickness of 7.19mm.

LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage are included in both smartphones. They both boot the identical ColorOS 13 version based on Android 13. The pro model uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, while the vanilla model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Additionally, it has an image-processing MariSilicon X NPU.

They provide a variety of connectivity choices, including USB Type-C, dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and Bluetooth 6.0. An in-display fingerprint sensor, a graphite cooling system, and an infrared sensor are further features. With compatibility for 67W fast cable charging, the 4,500mAh battery powers both devices.

When it comes to camera features, both smartphones have a 32MP RGBW selfie camera that supports autofocus, but their back camera setups differ. A 64MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome camera are both standard on the Reno 9. The Reno 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Oppo Reno 9 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro Price and Other Details

Prices for the Oppo Reno 9 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB models start at ¥2,499, ¥2,699, and ¥2,999, respectively. The 16GB + 256GB Oppo Reno 9 Pro costs $3,499, and the 16GB + 512GB model costs $3,799.

The pair is offered in Slightly Drunken, Tomorrow Gold, and Bright Moon Black colour schemes. While the Reno 9 is only available in the All Things Red colour option. The phones will go on sale in China on December 2.