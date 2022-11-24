Postpaid ARPU Fell for Jio, Airtel and Vi in Q1 FY23

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

Vodafone Idea introduced new postpaid plans for customers. These new postpaid plans have been branded as Vi Max. For the unaware, Vodafone Idea also has the biggest postpaid subscriber base in the country. The lowering ARPU for the postpaid segment is not something Vodafone Idea would want. Since the telco just introduced new plans, it is unlikely that it would increase the tariffs for postpaid services right away.

Highlights

  • Indian telecom operators offer two kinds of mobile services - a) prepaid and b) postpaid.
  • All the telcos get a major chunk of their revenues from the prepaid segment.
  • The telcos don't generally make changes to their postpaid offerings as much as they alter their prepaid plans.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Indian telecom operators offer two kinds of mobile services - a) prepaid and b) postpaid. All the telcos get a major chunk of their revenues from the prepaid segment. However, none want to ignore their postpaid subscriber base, as these are the subscribers which are mostly loyal and pay a handsome amount of money every month. But much lately, the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure from the postpaid segment is falling for the telcos. At the same time, the prepaid ARPU is going up.

TRAI Report Highlights Falling Postpaid ARPU

According to the latest TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report, the postpaid ARPU for the Indian telecom sector fell from Rs 200.56 in March 2022 quarter to Rs 197.55 in the June quarter of 2022. Note that back in 2021, telcos only implemented a tariff hike for prepaid plans and not the postpaid plans. The ARPU per month from prepaid for the sector grew from Rs 121.9 in the previous quarter to Rs 128.61 in the QE June 2022.

The telcos don't generally make changes to their postpaid offerings as much as they alter their prepaid plans. Postpaid segment customers prefer the highest quality of services in a seamless manner.

Vodafone Idea Recently Introduced New Postpaid Plans

Much recently, Vodafone Idea introduced new postpaid plans for customers. These new postpaid plans have been branded as Vi Max. For the unaware, Vodafone Idea also has the biggest postpaid subscriber base in the country. The lowering ARPU for the postpaid segment is not something Vodafone Idea would want. Since the telco just introduced new plans, it is unlikely that it would increase the tariffs for postpaid services right away.

All the telcos are currently focused on increasing the prices for prepaid services. The rise in tariffs would help the private operators as well as the state-run telco to sustain operations while aggressively investing in new technologies and innovations.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments