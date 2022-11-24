Android TVs Will Work Faster from Next Year: Know Why

Google has taken it too long now to update its TV platform. Google has traditionally used Android Package Kits (APKs) for its mobile and TV apps, but the arrival of the Android App Bundle (AAB) in 2023 may change that. To its Android TV/Google TV platform, Google is making a number of adjustments and enhancements that will start to have an impact on smart televisions from next year onwards.

Here’s How Android TVs Will Work Faster

With companies producing new products but hesitant to concentrate on the existing models with fresher updates that help keep them secure, Android TV has always felt like an underappreciated cousin. But with Google making significant changes to the code, all of that may soon change, enabling customers to store more apps without worrying about their TVs stuttering.

Google is aware that, unlike smartphones, Smart TVs often only have 8GB of storage, which may require users to uninstall certain programmes before adding new ones. Google introduced App Bundles in November 2020 to alleviate this headache, and three years later, it will be the industry standard for TV manufacturers. This week, Google confirmed this development. The good news is that the adjustments will apply to both new and old TV models that are powered by the Android TV platform.

In order to make the apps leaner, Google is providing app developers with a six-month notice. Google still thinks engineers can convert from APK to AAB in three days. Any app that doesn't adhere to the new rules will be hidden from the TV interface, the company says. In layman's terms, all these modifications might make smart TVs run longer, faster, and with updates that guarantee their security from potential threats. Now it is up to the TV manufacturers and app developers to incorporate this into their products and offer it to current consumers as well.