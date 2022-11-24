Android TVs Will Work Faster from Next Year: Know Why

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Google is aware that unlike smartphones, smart TVs often only have 8GB of storage, which may require users to uninstall certain programmes before adding new ones. Google introduced App Bundles in November 2020 to alleviate this headache, and three years later, it will be the industry standard for TV manufacturers.

Highlights

  • Google has been outspoken about the need for the TV platform to be updated.
  • Google has traditionally used Android Package Kits (APKs) for its mobile and TV apps.
  • To its Android TV/Google TV platform, Google is making a number of adjustments and enhancements.

Follow Us

Android Tv

Google has taken it too long now to update its TV platform. Google has traditionally used Android Package Kits (APKs) for its mobile and TV apps, but the arrival of the Android App Bundle (AAB) in 2023 may change that. To its Android TV/Google TV platform, Google is making a number of adjustments and enhancements that will start to have an impact on smart televisions from next year onwards.

Here’s How Android TVs Will Work Faster

With companies producing new products but hesitant to concentrate on the existing models with fresher updates that help keep them secure, Android TV has always felt like an underappreciated cousin. But with Google making significant changes to the code, all of that may soon change, enabling customers to store more apps without worrying about their TVs stuttering.

Google is aware that, unlike smartphones, Smart TVs often only have 8GB of storage, which may require users to uninstall certain programmes before adding new ones. Google introduced App Bundles in November 2020 to alleviate this headache, and three years later, it will be the industry standard for TV manufacturers. This week, Google confirmed this development. The good news is that the adjustments will apply to both new and old TV models that are powered by the Android TV platform.

In order to make the apps leaner, Google is providing app developers with a six-month notice. Google still thinks engineers can convert from APK to AAB in three days. Any app that doesn't adhere to the new rules will be hidden from the TV interface, the company says. In layman's terms, all these modifications might make smart TVs run longer, faster, and with updates that guarantee their security from potential threats. Now it is up to the TV manufacturers and app developers to incorporate this into their products and offer it to current consumers as well.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments