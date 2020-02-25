Realme 6 to Feature 64MP AI Quad Camera Setup, Official Launch Expected on March 5

The Realme 'Number' series has over six million users, whereas the 'Pro' has over three million users in India alone, confirmed the company

By February 25th, 2020 AT 4:28 PM
    Highlights
    • The Realme 6 is confirmed to offer 64MP AI Quad-Camera setup
    • The handset will likely be launching alongside Realme Fitness Band on March 5
    • Realme 'Number' and 'Pro' series crossed 9 million sales in India

    Realme 6 will most likely be launched on March 5 in India alongside the Realme Fitness Band. The Realme 6 will arrive as a successor to the Realme 5 which made its debut in India last year. Notably, Realme might also launch the Realme 6 Pro alongside the Realme 6. A tweet from Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the upcoming Realme 6 would feature 64MP AI Quad-Camera setup. It also seems like Realme India is roping Bollywood star Salman Khan as their brand ambassador. The image of both Realme India CEO and Salman Khan was captured on the Realme 6 and the watermark clearly shows the device will have a 64MP primary sensor on the back.

    Realme Number and Pro Series Have Over 9 Million Users in India

    Right after the tweet from Madhav Sheth, Realme India officially tweeted that its ‘Number’ and ‘Pro’ series collectively have over nine million users in India. The Realme ‘Number’ series has over six million users, whereas the ‘Pro’ has over three million users in India alone. Announcing this news, Realme stated that it would reveal more about the Realme 6 series tomorrow.

    Realme started its journey in May 2018 with Realme 1, followed by the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro devices. Later on, the brand launched the Realme 3 and Realme 5 Pro, which were succeeded by Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones last year. It seems like the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will soon replace the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India.

    As you might be aware of, Realme has set March 5 as the launch date for its fitness band, so we can expect the Realme 6 devices arriving on the same day.

    Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro: What We Know So Far

    The Realme 6 could be the first device under Rs 10,000 to offer 64MP quad-camera setup. The Realme 6 will arrive with Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor which we earlier saw on devices like Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X50 Pro, Realme X2 Pro and so on. Now the same sensor will be used on the Realme 6 as well. Other three sensors could remain the same from Realme 5- 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

    As for the hardware details, we can expect the Realme 6 to feature a Full HD+ display this time around taking on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Underneath, the phone is heavily rumoured to come with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme 6, much like the Realme 5, might have a 5000mAh battery.

    Moving onto the Realme 6 Pro, it may also carry the same 64MP quad-camera setup, but we might see the handset having Sony IMX686 sensor like the Poco X2. It will be interesting to see which chipset will Realme use on the 6 Pro. We expect the company to go with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. There are no details regarding the Realme 6 Pro at the moment. Chances are that Realme might announce the Realme 6 on March 5 and Realme 6 Pro in April.

    Chakri

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

