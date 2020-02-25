OnePlus 8 Pro Display, Design & Key Specs Revealed in Latest Leak

Highlights A OnePlus 8 Pro render leaked on Snapchat shows comparatively thin bezels and a punch-hole display

The rear camera setup will include a ToF sensor

There is also a new web browser in OxygenOS on the phone

Chinese phone makers like Realme and Oppo are dominating the smartphone news cycle of late, and now another Chinese manufacturer OnePlus is already stealing the show with its upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 launch may yet be far off but that hasn’t stopped information from leaking out. The company is expected to release three new smartphones as part of its OnePlus 8 range that will include OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 and the high-end OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Notably, photos of the OnePlus 8 Pro surfaced on Snapchat along with key specifications of the upcoming device.

OnePlus 8 Pro Real-Life Images Leaked: What They Suggest

The front of the smartphone shows the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a punch-hole display design, with the front camera sensor sitting on the top left corner. The device also appears to have extremely thin bezels around the screen. In addition, the display appears to show a glimpse of OxygenOS on the device. The photo shows stock Google Clock app and additional photos of the OnePlus 8 home screen show the new wallpapers in the device. The purple version of the phone will feature purple wallpaper as default setting while another green version will have green wallpaper as default.

The screenshots also apparently show a new web browser app in the OxygenOS. A new app icon sits in the app tray where usually there is Google’s Chrome browser. The company is expected to bring its own minimalist Chromium-based browser with stronger integration of all system apps. And yes, OxygenOS will not serve any ads like Xiaomi and Realme smartphones.

Previously, renders of OnePlus 8 models showed the rear of the upcoming smartphone remains the same as older OnePlus 7T series. There is one notable difference though which is the addition of a new ToF camera. There appears to be a smaller sensor positioned to the left of the main triple rear-facing camera module.

In addition, a screenshot of “About Phone” of the phone showed some of the key specifications. The device is slated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The screenshot also reveals the display is a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device’s rear camera specs are listed as 64MP, 20MP and 12MP sensors. Do

The authenticity of these images is however doubtful, so it is better to wait and watch as more details will emerge closer to the actual OnePlus 8 Pro release date.