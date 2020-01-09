Realme 5i Goes Official With Similar Specs as Realme 5, Priced at Rs 8,999

Highlights The Realme 5i is priced at Rs 8,999 in India

It comes in a lone variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

Realme 5i and Realme 5 sport identical specs

Realme 5i has officially made its debut in India today. The Realme 5i is the fourth smartphone under Realme 5 series after the launch of Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 5s. The newly launched phone from Realme features very similar specs to the Realme 5 like 12MP AI quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery and Snapdragon 665 chipset. What’s new with the Realme 5i? Well, it comes with a new ‘Sunrise Design’ and offers 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM under Rs 10,000. We are not sure what Realme is up to, but the company is undoubtedly messing up its product portfolio. Besides the new design, the Realme 5i is the same Realme 5 smartphone, but it offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 8,999. The Realme 5’s base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is retailing for Rs 8,999 right now. Instead of announcing a discount on the Realme 5’s premium variant, the company has brought a new phone called Realme 5i, adding more confusion to the users.

Realme 5i: Specifications and Features

The Realme 5i is the same Realme 5 smartphone which the company announced back in August 2019. The Realme 5s is also the same Realme 5 smartphone with a 48MP primary sensor on the back. Starting with the design, Realme says the 5i features Sunrise design and it comes in two colour options- Aqua Blue and Forest Green. On the front, the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269 PPI.

At the heart of the Realme 5i, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The RAM used by Realme is the LPDDR4X version. The phone offers a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion as well. Users can expand storage up to 512GB. And yes, the Realme 5i comes in a single variant.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and Micro USB port is located on the bottom. We are in 2020 and Realme is still using Micro USB port on its smartphones. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery along with 10W charging support. It takes nearly 189 minutes to fully charge from 0% to 100%.

As for the cameras, we are looking at a 12MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors are present on the back. The 12MP primary sensor used to Realme is the Sony IMX386. On the front, this phone comes with an 8MP selfie camera as opposed to the 13MP one we get on the Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.2 out of the box.

Realme 5i: Pricing and Availability in India

The Realme 5i will most likely replace the Realme 5 in India. The new model comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 8,999. The first sale of the Realme 5i will be on January 15; Interested customers can purchase the phone via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12 PM on January 15.

Realme also teased that its first fitness tracker will be launched very soon in India and it also introduced Limited Edition Classic Blue variants of Realme Powerbank and Realme Buds Air case. These limited edition models will be available during the Republic Day sale on Realme.com.

Realme 5 vs Realme 5i: What’s Different?

The Realme 5 and Realme 5i feature very identical specs. As for the differences between the two phones, the Realme 5i features a new Sunrise design and has a downgraded 8MP selfie camera. The Realme 5 has a different design and offers a 13MP selfie shooter. The Realme 5i comes in two new colours- Aqua Blue and Forest Green, whereas the Realme 5 is available for purchase in two colours- Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. Realme may discontinue the Realme 5 in the coming days.