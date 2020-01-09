Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Price Tipped to Be Less Than Rs 45,000

Highlights The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite offers Snapdragon 855 chipset in India

The Note 10 Lite is also expected to make its debut in India on January 25

Samsung may price the S10 Lite in India between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000

After so many years, Samsung is launching a flagship smartphone with Snapdragon chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are all set to debut in India later this month (possibly on January 25, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal). A new report from IANS says the Galaxy S10 Lite will be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 in India. This would be great pricing for the Galaxy S10 Lite and the flagship phones from OnePlus will have to worry now. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite may be priced a bit higher between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000. It’s also said that the S10 Lite will be an online-only device exclusive to Flipkart and Samsung Ship Online, whereas the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for purchase via offline stores. This could be the reason why Samsung is teasing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite heavily, instead of the S10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped

The Galaxy S10 Lite is an affordable flagship smartphone from the company. Sources close to IANS report the S10 Lite will be priced around Rs 45,000, but the launch offers will bring down the price to Rs 40,000. Samsung always offers discounts on its newly launched flagship devices and it’s expected to continue with the upcoming Galaxy S10 Lite as well.

As noted, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available via online e-commerce website Flipkart. On January 25, the S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite could be launched in the country, and the latter will be available for purchase via offline stores. The Note 10 Lite also has S-Pen support and we are expecting it to cost around Rs 50,000 in the Indian market. Still, a Samsung flagship smartphone with Snapdragon chipset and high-end hardware under Rs 50,000 will attract a lot of buyers out there.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite: Specifications Detailed

The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite features identical specifications on board. Starting with the S10 Lite first, the handset rocks a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The S10 Lite has three cameras on the back- 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor is also present. The phone runs OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. Lastly, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery and has 45W fast charging support.

Moving onto the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, it has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Similar to the Galaxy S10 Lite, the Note 10 Lite also offers a 4500mAh battery and has the same 45W fast charging support.

The Note 10 Lite has a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens. All three sensors offer Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. And the handset even offers S-Pen support. On the front, the Note 10 Lite offers a 32MP selfie camera. If Samsung launches the Galaxy S10 Lite at around Rs 40,000, it will give a tough competition to the OnePlus 7T which is now available at Rs 34,999 in the Indian market.