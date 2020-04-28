PUBG Mobile New Update 0.18.0: Miramar 2.0 and Safety Scramble Mode Coming on May 7

PUBG Mobile is coming out with its new update version 0.18.0 and with it will bring a new Miramar 2.0 map along with a new EvoGround mode

April 28th, 2020
    Highlights
    • PUBG Mobile to get a new update version 0.18.0 on May 7
    • New Safety Scramble mode to be added
    • A brand new results screen will be in order

    PUBG Mobile is set to receive a new update on May 7. Tencent Games has kept on innovating and adding new features to the existing maps to make the gameplay experience unique every time we play it. The game is going to get an update with significant changes to the Miramar map. The new Miramar map is being called Miramar 2.0. But with this, there are also going to be other updates such as a new Safety Scramble Mode and Jungle Adventure Guide Mode. Read ahead to find out more about it.

    New Miramar 2.0 Map Features

    The new update of PUBG Mobile, 0.18.0 is going to bring some exciting changes to the existing Miramar map. A video was shared by PUBG Mobile which hinted on the inclusion of a new Golden Mirado vehicle. This won’t be a very new inclusion in the gameplay though. There are already Mirado vehicles present in the game. The only new thing about this would be that it will be golden in colour. Players can also find vending machines on the map now. These machines are expected to offer energy drinks and painkillers. But they can also act as the same lottery vending machines which were used in the Erangel map. Players are likely to see a new water city inside the map as well.

    New Gameplay Modes and Beta Version Out

    The beta version of the game is out already and basing it off that; there is a chance that the new update will bring a ‘Blue Zone’ inside the safe circle in the game. Players will have to avoid entering the ‘Blue Zone’, or else it will cause them damage. The concept of ‘Blue Zone’ is already used in the PC version of the game. Some other new gameplay modes which you are likely to see in PUBG Mobile are – Safety Scramble Mode. It is supposed to be a new EvoGround mode. There is also one more new – Jungle Adventure Mode; the details are minimal about this one at the moment. You will see a brand new training mode along with an addition of scope in Win94 guns. The results screen is also going to be refreshed after the update.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

