Prepaid Plans from Vi, Airtel and BSNL to Look Out for

There are a plethora of prepaid plans available in the Indian market. Because of the high competition, each of the telcos offers as many options as possible to customers for getting their attention. There are some prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Bharti Airtel that you should look out for. These plans are very unique and offer really great benefits to the users for the money they pay.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan That You Should Look Out for

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers users a Rs 699 prepaid plan. The unique thing about this plan is that it is coupled with the double data offer from the company. No other telecom operator in India provides its users with prepaid plans that come with double data offer.

With this plan, instead of getting 2GB daily data, users get 4GB of daily data. It comes with a total validity of 84 days meaning the users get a total of 336GB of data. But the benefits don’t stop here. There is also the Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offer provided to the users with this plan.

Both the additional offers from the company are aimed at boosting and enhancing the data experience that you get with Vi’s prepaid plans. Of course, the plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well. There is also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV offered to the users.

Vodafone Idea provides the double data offers with two more prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 and Rs 449. The benefits offered by both these plans are the same except for the validity.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plan That Is Worth the Money

Bharti Airtel offers an interesting long-term prepaid plan to the users. This prepaid plan will not only help the telco in increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure but also offer something great to the users against it. The plan that we are talking about costs Rs 2798. It offers a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile-only plan for one year. Further, this plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Users also get access to the Airtel Thanks benefits including a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Wynk Music, and more.

BSNL Prepaid Plan That Is a Game Changer

BSNL offers a Rs 398 prepaid plan to the users. This plan is a game-changer in many sorts for the telco. Users are offered truly unlimited data with the plan along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 398 plan from BSNL only comes with 30 days of validity. There are no OTT benefits offered by the plan. There is no other plan in the industry that offers truly unlimited data to the users.

Wish there was a similar prepaid plan offered by the other operators for a higher cost just to see how their ARPU would increase. Who knows, maybe in the future!