Poco to Launch its Next Smartphone in February, But It Will Not Be Poco F2

Independent brand Poco will launch its second smartphone in India next month. Putting an end to the rumours, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan confirmed to PTI that it’s working hard to launch next smartphone in February. However, the same person in a separate interview confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would not be Poco F2. We can expect the brand to launch the rumoured Poco X2 which is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30. After staying silent for more than 16 months, Poco is making back to back announcements regarding its comeback. At the same time, the company is also working on becoming a separate entity in India. Poco was launched as a sub-brand of Xiaomi back in August 2018, but it’s now a standalone brand competing with its former parent company in 2020.

Poco F2 Will Not Be Launched Anytime Soon, Company Confirms

So far, Poco has launched just one smartphone and it’s the famous Poco F1. For more than six months now, fans have been asking about the Poco F2 smartphone, but the company stayed silent. Last week, Xiaomi announced that Poco is now an independent brand in India, but it will make use of Xiaomi’ after-sales service and manufacturing unit to save costs.

At a time when everyone is expecting that the brand may come back with the Poco F2, Poco has some other plans. In an interview with tech channel Techno Ruhez, Manmohan confirmed that the Poco F2 would not be its next smartphone. As we reported yesterday, Poco could be launching a new series altogether keeping the mid-range buyers in mind. The Poco F2 is already confirmed to be in the works, so it might come with flagship hardware sometime in Q2 2020 or in Q3 2020.

Talking about the upcoming smartphone from Poco, it could be the Poco X2. The X2 is currently said to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 4G and it may feature specs like 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 730G chipset, 60MP quad-camera setup and a 4500mAh battery. But nothing is confirmed for now from Poco officially, so take this news with a pinch of salt. If Poco launches the same Redmi K30 device as Poco X2 in India, it will be interesting to see how the brand prices it.

Poco Will Face an Uphill Competition in India

Poco is making a comeback into the Indian market after nearly 18 months. We have seen Honor staying away from the market for just six-eight months and the company almost faded away. But thanks to the success of Poco F1, fans have been eagerly waiting for the company’s next smartphone. But the road is not easy for Poco, though. Realme has had enormous success in the Indian market in the absence of Poco and the Oppo spin-off even managed to launch India’s cheapest phone with Snapdragon 855+ chipset and 90Hz screen.

Poco says it will stick to its strategy of offering high-end specs at lower prices like the Poco F1. But the same strategy is being followed by its former parent Xiaomi. And not to forget, BBK Electronics is eyeing for a massive 2020 by pushing its limits further with four brands- Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme. Also, iQOO is also entering the country this year with high-end phones. Poco will have an exciting time ahead in India and we hope the brand will script a great comeback story.