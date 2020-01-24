Realme X2 Pro Would be First to Receive Wi-Fi Calling Feature Followed by Other Phones

After all the other popular brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus, Realme will also be offering Wi-Fi calling on its phones, and the updates will start this month

    In addition to many popular features that users are looking for in their feature phones like the dark mode and digital wellbeing, Wi-Fi calling is one of the other such features which has been in very popular demand among the users of India. Now the major manufacturers like Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus have already launched support for Wi-Fi calling on their phones. However, Realme has also made its position in India as one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. This means that a lot of users in India are now using Realme phones, and it is obvious that they be on the lookout for the Wi-Fi calling facility on their phone. Well, there is good news for these users. In the latest episode of AskMadhav by Realme where the CEO of Realme talks about various developments by the company, Sheth has revealed that Realme phones will start receiving Wi-Fi calling support as early as this month. One of the first phones from Realme to get the Wi-Fi calling support would be the Realme X2 Pro.

    Realme Phones to Soon Get VoWi-Fi Calling

    The good thing about this announcement is that even the older Realme phones will not be behind when it comes to receiving the Wi-Fi calling feature. The rollout of the Wi-Fi feature will begin this month. The Realme X2 Pro would be the first phone in the Realme roster to get the Wi-Fi calling or the VoWi-Fi feature. In February, Realme CEO has announced that the brand would be rolling out the feature for phones like Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5s, and Realme 5i. Then in March, Realme would be launching the updates for Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1, Realme C2, Realme 2, and Realme C1.

    Other Brands Supporting VoWi-Fi

    Like we mentioned before, some of the most popular brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and OnePlus have already rolled out the Wi-Fi calling facility for their smartphones. On Apple, all models above the iPhone 6s would have the VoWi-Fi feature. As for the OnePlus smartphones, right now all the OnePlus 6 and above models support Wi-Fi calling for the users. Some models like Samsung’s J5 are the ones supporting Wi-Fi calling. Besides these brands, there are other brands like Motorola, whose phones have also started supported Wi-Fi calling. On Xiaomi, phones like Redmi K20 Pro are already running the Wi-Fi calling feature.

    Bharti Airtel First to Rollout Wi-Fi Calling

    But to turn on the Wi-Fi calling feature, the telecom operators also have to support the Wi-Fi calling feature. Bharti Airtel was the first one to introduce the Wi-Fi calling feature, and the initial rollout happened in cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Slowly, both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have both started offering the Wi-Fi calling feature in other parts of the country. We have personally verified that Wi-Fi calling is also available for some users in Kerala. The VoWi-Fi technology uses VoIP technology with packet switching to route calls over Wi-Fi and provide better call quality and stable calls. Initially, Reliance Jio was allowing calls only over its JioFiber Wi-Fi network, but now it seems that both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are allowing users to make calls over any Wi-Fi network.

    Reported By:Reporter

