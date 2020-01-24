New Airtel Xstream Box Users Can Avail Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,699

Highlights Airtel Xstream Box new users can get Google Nest Mini speaker at a reduced price

Airtel Xstream Box itself is available at Rs 2,249

Google Nest Mini is currently selling for Rs 4,499 on Flipkart

DTH operator, Airtel Digital TV, has once again partnered with Google to offer its latest smart home speaker at a discounted price. Airtel Xstream Box users can purchase a new Google Home Nest Mini worth Rs 4,499 at just Rs 1,699. In the past, Airtel Internet TV users were offered to purchase the Google Home Mini speaker at a reduced price of Rs 2,499. And now, the company has come up with a new offer providing a massive discount on the Google Nest Mini speaker. However, there are some terms and conditions for this offer; Users of Airtel Xstream Box should have activated the box between after January 8 and before January 31. At the same time, Airtel is also offering the Airtel Xstream Box at a reduced price of Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks customers. The original price of Airtel Xstream Box is Rs 3,999, so new users can save on both the Set-Top Box and Google Nest Mini speaker.

Airtel Xstream Box- Google Nest Mini Offer Detailed

Airtel Digital TV is aggressively partnering with television brands, smart speaker brands and so on to launch unique offers. In 2018, we saw Airtel Internet TV users getting the Google Home Mini speaker at a reduced price of Rs 2,499. And now, the company has come up with a similar offer for Airtel Xstream Box users.

Airtel Xstream Box users activating new connection from January 8-31 are eligible for this offer. These customers will get a coupon code to purchase the Google Nest Home Mini speaker at a discounted price of Rs 1,699. The original price of the smart speaker from Google is Rs 4,499 right now, and a discount of Rs 2,800 can be availed on the product.

After activating the Airtel Xstream Box, a coupon will be sent via SMS to the customer’s registered mobile number within seven days of activation. The coupon will be valid till February 29, 2020, and it is applicable for Google Nest Mini only. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the offer is applicable only for new online orders/purchases and upgrades to Xstream Box by existing Airtel Digital TV customers. And only one coupon will be provided to the users if they activate the connection within the time frame mentioned above.

The offer is valid right now, so if you have activated an Airtel Xstream Box in the last few days, then you can choose the Google Nest Mini at more than 50% discount.

Airtel Xstream Box Available at Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks Customers

If the Google Nest Mini offer is not enough for you, then Airtel is also running another offer as part of which you can purchase the Airtel Xstream Box at just Rs 2,249. Airtel Thanks users in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Meerut can pick up the Xstream Box at just Rs 2,249. Sadly, the offer is available only in the cities mentioned above, but Airtel Digital TV is constantly adding new cities to expand the reach of the offer.

Airtel Xstream Box is an Android TV-based Set-Top Box which allows users to watch Satellite TV and OTT content together. Also, Xstream Box users get one year of free subscription to Airtel Xstream app, which is the company’s OTT app. To watch content from OTT apps, users will be required to have separate subscriptions, but Airtel Xstream app offers premium content from ZEE5, Hungama Play and so on at no extra cost.