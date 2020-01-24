Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 Receive Price Cut of Rs 3,000 and More Each

HMD Global's two stalwarts in the lower mid-range, the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 have now received massive price cuts and are available for purchase with the new price tags

January 24th, 2020
    Highlights
    • The Nokia 6.2 has received a Rs 3.500 price cut
    • Nokia 7.2 has received up to Rs 3,100 of price cut
    • Both of these devices come with the Android One certification

    HMD Global has released some of the most notable phones in India in the past. The phones under the Nokia branding have amassed good popularity because of the Android One branding, and they still continue to be used by a lot of users. Some of the popular devices from HMD Global have been the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. The Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2, both have received a price cut. The price cut goes as high as Rs 3,500, which makes these phones a really attractive buy for the Android One and the stock Android fanatics. To recall, the Nokia 6.2 was launched in India for Rs 15,999. The successor to the Nokia 6.2, which is the Nokia 7.2 was launched in September 2019, and it came with a price tag of Rs 18,599. Both of these smartphones come with Android One, and that is the reason why the two smartphones get fast updates from Android both in terms of security updates.

    nokia-price-cut-hmd-global

    Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 Price Cut in India

    As we mentioned above, the launch price of the Nokia 6.2 was Rs 15,999. But, with this price cut on the device, the new price of the Nokia 6.2 has become Rs 12,499. This highlights a price cut of Rs 3,500. The new prices of the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 is reflecting now on Amazon and Nokia India online store as well. As for the Nokia 7.2, which is the second device to receive a price cut in India, the price has fallen from the launch price of Rs 18,599 to Rs 15,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. This means that HMD Global has chopped off Rs 3,100 from the price moniker of Nokia 7.2. There is also the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Nokia 7.2 as well. On this phone, Nokia has cut the price of the device by Rs 2,500. This brings down the price of the phone to Rs 17,099.

    Nokia 6.2 Specifications and Features

    Nokia 6.2 is a dual SIM device which is running Android 9 Pie, and it features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display. The device comes powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood, and it pairs it up with 4GB of RAM. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup which has a 16MP primary sensor along with f/1.8 lens, and this is in tandem with a 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device sports an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The 64GB of storage on the device can also be expanded up to 512GB through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. Besides, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

    Nokia 7.2 Specifications and Features

    The second device in the line to get a price cut is the Nokia 7.2. The device runs Android 9 Pie, and this one also sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display. The device packages the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired up with 6GB of RAM. This device also packs a triple rear camera setup for the users with a 48MP primary sensor in combination with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 5MP sensor as well. On the front, you will find a 20MP selfie sensor.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

