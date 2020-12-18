Poco Laptop Might Launch in India Soon, Spotted in BIS Listings

Poco separated from Xiaomi earlier this year. Since then, the company has launched multiple smartphones which were the rebranded versions of Xiaomi devices. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker might bring a new category of product to the Indian market. Poco is likely to launch a new laptop in India soon. This can be assumed through spotting of the Poco Laptop model numbers on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listings. Precisely, two different laptops were spotted on the BIS listings as per a tweet from a famous tipster Mukul Sharma — more details on the story ahead.

Poco Laptops Might be Rebranded Mi Laptops After all

It is strange to see that Poco has separated from its parent brand yet keeps on launching rehashed versions of Xiaomi products. The company still relies on the product distribution channel of Xiaomi. Now, it is expected that the Poco Laptops which are going to launch soon are rebadged versions of Mi laptops. This is because the two laptops which were found on the BIS listing had model numbers – R15B02W and R14B02W and were listed with the branding of both Mi and Xiaomi.

The branding of the Mi and Poco both suggests that these two laptops which Poco is going to launch might be rebranded versions of Xiaomi laptops launched earlier this year. A thing worth noting is that this would be the first time Poco would be offering laptop to the users not only in India but around the world.

If the Poco laptops launch as rebadged versions of Xiaomi laptops, it wouldn’t be too surprising since most of the Poco smartphones are rebranded versions of Xiaomi smartphones. As per a listing by AliExpress, the model number R15B02W is associated with the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15-inch whereas the other model number R14B02W might be a 14-inch model.

Both the laptops with these two model numbers are expected to launch in India market under the Poco brand. It is worth noting that Poco hasn’t revealed or hinted anything about the presence of these two laptops. All of the information about a possible launch of Poco laptops in India are pure speculation looking at the model number listings on BIS.

If they do launch, they are expected to be budget-friendly laptops just like Xiaomi launched a few months back. Poco became an independent brand globally just last month. This laptop offering might be an attempt from the company to create its own identity and image at the market. Only time will tell if Poco laptops are indeed coming to India.