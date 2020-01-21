Poco F2 Lite Might Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi K30

Highlights Poco has now become a separate brand from Xiaomi

The Poco F2 Lite is likely to pack the Snapdragon 765G

The device will have to drop 5G compatibility

If there is one brand in India which has been shrouded under mystery for an entire year, it has been the Xiaomi sub-brand Poco. However, there has been some news brewing in the industry that Poco might make a return this year to India. To delve more into this, we will have to look at the launch of the Redmi K30 5G, which has been launched by Xiaomi in China with a dual punch-hole display. This phone is being speculated will come to India as the Poco F2 Lite. It is worth noting that the Redmi K30 5G, is a 5G device meant for China, so when it comes to India, it is likely that the 5G capability of the phone would be dropped. Also, one of the most notable features of the Redmi K30 is the 120 Hz screen. So, why is it that the Redmi K30 is being speculated as the Poco F2 Lite?

Poco F2 Lite and Redmi K30 5G

The speculation comes because of spotting of the Poco F2 Lite, with model number M1912G7BI on the BIS certification website by 91 mobiles. This listing was made under the Poco name, and the interesting thing to note is that the same model number was used to list the Redmi K30 back in the Redmi smartphone catalogue on the BIS website. For the Chinese variant of the Redmi K30, the model number of the phone is M1912G7BC. The last letter of the model number represents the country in which the phone is being launched in. In this case, it happens to be “C” for the Chinese variant. In the case of the Indian variant, the model number of the phone ends with “I”. Earlier, the device was likely to be launched as the Redmi K30 Indian variant, but now it has been moved under the Poco section. Thus hinting that Poco will revive its series which has not seen any launch for more than a year.

Poco F2 Lite Likely to Pack Snapdragon 765G

There have been previous leaks as well in the market that hint that the Poco F2 Lite would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This further strengthens the doubt that the Redmi K30 5G would be rebranded as the Poco F2 Lite in the Indian market. Of course, the 5G capability will have to be left behind if this phone is to be launched in India given the absence of a 5G network in the country at least for a year or two. But, dropping the 5G capability would allow the brand to reduce the pricing of the phone. But, with all of this being said, the information that is available to us right now is only based on the BIS certification website and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Hints Leading Up to Poco F2

There are very solid hints now in the market which give us the idea that Poco might soon launch a smartphone in India. A few days back, Xiaomi Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted that Poco would be a separate brand from Xiaomi. This means that Poco would finally branch out of Xiaomi as an independent brand. Back in 2019, Alvin Tse, Pocophone head had also shared a tweet which is now deleted. The tweet said, “You will hear more from Poco in 2020”. These hints, and the increased chatter about the Poco F2, surely point out that the Poco F2 might be around the corner.