Poco F1 Starts Receiving Android 10 With MIUI 11 and Latest Security Patch

The Poco F1 was one of the most successful smartphones in 2018. Despite this, a year later, we have not seen a follow-up to the Poco F1. However, this is a piece of good news for the Poco owners, as the Android 10 update for the Poco F1 is here. The Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM update based on Android 10. The version number of this new update is 11.0.4.0.QEJMIXM which was initially available for all the beta testers and the Mi Pilot users. The announcement of the new Android 10, MIUI 11 update for the Poco F1 comes through a community post. It is worth noting that just like the other OTA updates, this stable update is also going to be a limited rollout in the initial days. So, it is quite possible that if you own a Poco F1, then you might have to wait for your turn to get the MIUI 11 stable ROM based on Android 10. The good thing about this update is that it also comes with January 2020 Android Security Patch, if some of the users are to be believed.

Poco F1 Android 10 MIUI 11 Update

Poco has announced that in the first step of the rollout, the update is being rolled out to the beta testers and if everything goes well, then the update would be released for the public as well. The Poco team wrote, “If everything goes normal with the update, it will be released for the public within a few days.” The news about the update has also been shared on Twitter and multiple other social media platforms along with the screenshots. The changelog of the update also highlights that the new update comes with some performance improvements, fixes for the notification shade, the Game Turbo mode and more. The users have also spotted the security patch on this update as well which is January 1, 2020, Android Security Patch. The size of the update is 1.9GB.

To recall, some of the users of Poco had asked the Poco India head, C Manmohan about the status of the update, in reply to which, the exec had said that the Android 10 would come to Poco F1 users. But, at that time, there was no mention of any timeline for the Poco F1 Android 10 update. Back, when the device had launched in India, it was booting Android 8.1 Oreo based on MIUI 9.6. Soon after the launch, in December 2018, the device was updated to Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.

Poco F2 Lite Probably in the Making

Recently, Xiaomi has announced that Poco would branch out to be a separate brand of its own. Until now, Poco has been a Xiaomi sub-brand. In the past few weeks, there has also been a lot of chatter around the launch of the Poco F2 as well. It is quite possible that Poco might come back in the market with a new smartphone. Many have speculated that the Poco F2 that launches in 2020 could be the Redmi K30 5G which will be rebranded as the Poco F2 Lite if it comes in India. A variant of the Redmi K30 was spotted on the BIS certification website under the Poco banner, thus pointing more towards this. If the phone comes in India as the Poco F2 Lite, then the 5G moniker is likely to be dropped, and the price is also going to come down.