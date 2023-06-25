Pivotal Commware Expands 5G mmWave Coverage in Los Angeles for Tier 1 Mobile Network Operator

Pivotal Commware has announced the expansion of 5G mmWave coverage for a Tier 1 mobile network operator (MNO) in Los Angeles. Leveraging its Turnkey solution, Pivotal Commware aims to provide enhanced connectivity and cost savings for MNOs.

Also Read: MTN and Pivotal Commware Successfully Trial 5G mmWave Technology in South Africa

Turnkey Solution for Enhanced Connectivity

The Pivotal Turnkey offers an end-to-end solution to delivering fixed wireless access (FWA) households, presenting an alternative to traditional fibre deployments. With a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) - ranging from 25 percent to 35 percent of the cost of fibre - and reduced time-to-revenue, Turnkey has become an attractive choice for MNOs seeking efficient broadband solutions, according to Pivotal Commware.

The turnkey solution includes Pivotal's network planning tool, WaveScape. This tool optimizes the placement of network elements, including the Pivot 5G network repeater, to achieve specific coverage objectives. Additionally, Pivotal's cloud-based Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS) ensures effective network management and optimization for the repeater network layer.

Also Read: Faroese Telecom and Ericsson Record 6 Gbps 5G Downlink on mmWave

Streamlined Deployment Processes and Virtual Visualization

Pivotal Commware said over the past two quarters its team has made significant advancements in streamlining the go-to-market cycle time, reducing it by 50 percent. Furthermore, WaveScape's new bulk optimization feature enables faster network design and propagation modelling, further expediting the deployment process.

According to the statement, city officials can now visualize the placement of Pivots, Pivotal's mmWave repeaters, in a virtual reality setting. This feature allows them to envision the infrastructure in various real-life scenarios and from different perspectives, addressing visual aesthetic concerns.

Also Read: MTS and Matrix Wave Successfully Test Domestic mmWave Repeater for 5G Networks

Meeting the Demand for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Also, the collaboration with Network Connex has facilitated streamlined civil engineering, permitting, and construction processes. Network Connex's expertise and deep knowledge of working with the city have accelerated the transformation of existing infrastructure into Pivotal 5G mmWave locations.

Pivotal Commware said, " The demand for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has surged among MNOs vying for a share of the lucrative USD 100 billion US broadband market."

Pivotal Commware, highlighted the importance of 5G mmWave frequencies, stating, "As data demand continues to climb, keeping subscribers happy requires the higher capacity found at mmWave frequencies, freeing up costly and scarce sub-6 GHz frequencies for mobile users."