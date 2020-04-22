Trai NTO 2.0: These Are the Complete Pay TV Channels Available on DTH Platforms

Highlights Pay TV channels are being offered by a total of 37 broadcasters in India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) changed the landscape of broadcasting sector last year with the introduction of the National Tariff Order (NTO). The NTO 1.0 raised a lot of eyebrows in the industry because of several factors like sub-par implementation from operators, pricier channel scheme and not-so-impressive overall structure. However, Trai tweaked the NTO 1.0 and announced the National Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 with several changes. The NTO 2.0 gave a slight relief to the users because it is reducing the monthly subscription price by a decent margin. The base NCF slab of Rs 130 now offers 200 FTA channels and subscribers still have the freedom to choose FTA channels of their own.

Broadcasters Continue to Offer Pay TV Channels Up to Rs 19

The Trai NTO 2.0 urged broadcasters not to include channels priced over Rs 12 in a bouquet. For example, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is not allowed to include popular channels like ZEE Telugu which is priced at Rs 19 in a bouquet. This is the reason behind broadcasters moving against Trai regarding NTO 2.0.

In India, there are a total of 39 broadcasters offering more than 300 Pay TV channels. The Pay TV channel prices start as low as 0.10 and they go all the way up to Rs 19. DTH or Cable TV users can avail Pay TV channels by choosing them individually or by choosing the bouquets offered by the respective operators. Here are the Pay TV channels on offer right now with their prices and genre as per the new regulatory framework.

S.No Sl. No Name of the channel Genre as per new Regulatory framework Language MRP as per New Regulatory Framework 2017

(in Rs)

(Excluding Taxes) Declared as SD or HD 1 AETN 18 Media Pvt Limited 1 The History Channel Infotainment Hindi 3.00 SD 2 FY1 TV18 Infotainment English 0.25 SD 3 FY1 TV18 (HD) Infotainment English 1.00 HD 4 Histroy TV 18 HD Infotainment Hindi 7.00 HD 2 Asianet Star Communications Private Limited 5 Vijay TV GEC Tamil 17.00 SD 6 Vijay Super GEC Tamil 2.00 SD 7 Vijay HD GEC Tamil 19.00 HD 8 Asianet GEC Malayalam 19.00 SD 9 Asianet Plus GEC Malayalam 5.00 SD 10 Asianet Movies Movies Malayalam 15.00 SD 11 Suvarna Plus Movies Kannada 1.00 SD 12 Star Suvarna HD GEC Kannada 19.00 HD 13 Asianet HD GEC Malayalam 19.00 HD 14 Star Suvarna GEC Kannada 9.00 SD 3 Bangla Entertainment Private Limited 15 AATH GEC Bangla 4.00 SD 16 SONY Marathi GEC Marathi 4.00 SD 4 BBC Global News India Private Limited 17 BBC World News News English 1.00 SD 5 Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited 18 Zoom GEC Hindi 0.50 SD 19 Romedy Now Movies English 6.00 SD 20 MN + Movies English 10.00 HD 21 Mirror Now News English/Hindi 0.50 SD 22 ET NOW News English/Hindi 3.00 SD 23 Times Now News English/Hindi 3.00 SD 24 Romedy Now HD Movies English 9.00 HD 25 Movies Now HD Movies English 12.00 HD 26 MNX HD Movies English 9.00 HD 27 MNX Movies English 6.00 SD 28 Times Now World News English 5.00 HD 6 Celebrities Management Pvt Limited 29 Travel XP HD Miscellaneous English 9.00 HD 30 Travel XP Tamil Miscellaneous Tamil 1.50 SD 7 CSL Info Media Private Limited 31 JAN TV PLUS News Hindi 50.00 SD 8 Discovery Communications India 32 Animal Planet Infotainment English/Hindi 2.00 SD 33 Discovery Channel Infotainment English/Hindi 4.00 SD 34 Discovery Channel – Tamil Infotainment Tamil 4.00 SD 35 Discovery Kids Channel Kids English 3.00 SD 36 Discovery Science Infotainment English/Hindi 1.00 SD 37 Discovery Turbo Infotainment English/Hindi 1.00 SD 38 Discovery Jeet GEC Hindi 1.00 SD 39 Discovery HD World Infotainment English 6.00 HD 40 Animal Planet HD World Infotainment English/Hindi 3.00 HD 41 TLC HD world Infotainment English/Hindi 3.00 HD 42 Discovery Jeet HD GEC Hindi 2.00 HD 43 TLC Infotainment English/Hindi 2.00 SD 44 Dsport Sports English 4.00 SD 9 Disney Broadcasting (India) Limited 45 Disney Junior Kids English 3.00 SD 46 UTV Movies Movies Hindi 2.00 SD 47 Marvel HQ Kids English/Hindi 3.00 SD 48 Disney International HD GEC English 12.00 HD 49 Hungama TV Kids English/Hindi 6.00 SD 50 The Disney Channel Kids English/Hindi 8.00 SD 51 UTV HD Movies Hindi 8.00 HD 52 UTV Bindass GEC Hindi 0.10 SD 53 UTV Action Movies Hindi 2.00 SD 10 Eenadu Televisoin Private Limited 54 ETV GEC Telugu 17.00 SD 55 ETV Andhra Pradesh News Telugu 1.00 SD 56 ETV – Telangana News Telugu 1.00 SD 57 ETV Cinema Movies Telugu 6.00 SD 58 ETV Life GEC Telugu 1.00 SD 59 ETV Plus GEC Telugu 7.00 SD 60 ETV Abhiruchi GEC Telugu 2.00 SD 61 ETV HD GEC Telugu 19.00 HD 62 ETV Plus HD GEC Telugu 9.00 HD 63 ETV Cinema HD Movies Telugu 8.00 HD 64 ETV Abhiruchi HD GEC Telugu 3.00 HD 65 ETV Life HD GEC Telugu 2.00 HD 11 EPIC Television Networks Pvt Limited 66 EPIC TV Infotainment English/Hindi 2.00 SD 12 Fame Media Private Limited 67 4tv News News Urdu/Hindi 1.00 SD 13 Greycells18 Media Limited 68 Topper TV Miscellaneous English 59.32 SD 14 IBN Lokmat News Private Ltd 69 News 18 Lokmat News Hindi 0.10 SD 15 Living Entertainment Enterprises Private Ltd 70 Living Foodz HD Infotainment Hindi 10.00 HD 71 Living Travelz Infotainment Hindi 0.10 SD 16 Mavis Satcom Limited 72 J Movies Movies Tamil 2.25 SD 73 Jaya Max Music Tamil 2.25 SD 74 Jaya Plus News Tamil 0.50 SD 75 Jaya TV HD GEC Tamil 6.00 HD 17 MSM World Wide Factual Media Private Limited 76 SONY BBC EARTH Infotainment English/Hindi 4.00 SD 77 SONY BBC EARTH HD Infotainment English/Hindi 10.00 HD 18 Media World Wide Limited 78 Travel XP Miscellaneous English 3.00 SD 19 Lex Sportel Vision Private Limited 79 1SPORTS Sports English 4.00 SD 20 Lifestyle and Media Broadcasting Limited 80 Good Times Miscellaneous English 1.50 SD 21 New Delhi Television Limited 81 NDTV 24*7 News English 3.00 SD 82 NDTV India News Hindi 1.00 SD 83 NDTV Profit News English 1.00 SD 22 NGC Network (India) Pvt Limited 84 Fox Life Miscellaneous English/Hindi 1.00 SD 85 National Geographic Channel (NGC) Infotainment English/Hindi 2.00 SD 86 Fox Life HD Miscellaneous English/Hindi 1.00 HD 87 Nat Geo Wild Infotainment English/Hindi 1.00 SD 88 National Geographic HD Infotainment English/Hindi 10.00 HD 89 National Geographic Tamil Infotainment Tamil 2.00 SD 90 Nat Geo Wild HD Infotainment English/Hindi 5.00 HD 91 National Geographic Telugu Infotainment Telugu 2.00 SD 92 Baby TV HD Kids English/Hindi 1.00 HD 23 NOIDA Software Technology Park Limited 93 NHK World Premium (HD Distribution) Infotainment Japanese 1800.00 HD 24 Odisha Television Limited 94 Prarthana Devotional Odia 2.00 SD 95 Tarang GEC Odia 10.00 SD 96 Tarang Music Music Odia 2.00 SD 97 Alankar Movies Odia 4.00 SD 25 Raj Television Network Limited 98 Raj Digital Plus Movies Tamil 1.50 SD 99 Raj Musix Music Tamil 1.00 SD 100 Raj News News Tamil 0.25 SD 101 Raj TV GEC Tamil 3.00 SD 26 Sarthak Entertainment Pvt Limited 102 ZEE Sarthak GEC Odia 19.00 SD 27 Silverstar Communications Limited 103 Mega 24 GEC Tamil 1.00 SD 104 Mega Musiq Music Tamil 2.00 SD 105 Mega TV GEC Tamil 3.00 SD 28 Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited 106 Sony YAY! Kids English 2.00 SD 107 AXN GEC English 5.00 SD 108 SET MAX Movies Hindi 15.00 SD 109 MIX Music Hindi 1.00 SD 110 SAB GEC Hindi 19.00 SD 111 SONY ENTERTAINMENT CHANNEL (SET) GEC Hindi 19.00 SD 112 PIX Movies English 10.00 SD 113 SIX Sports English/Hindi 15.00 SD 114 MAX 2 Movies Hindi 1.00 SD 115 PAL GEC Hindi 1.00 SD 116 SET HD GEC Hindi 19.00 HD 117 SIX HD Sports English/Hindi 19.00 HD 118 PIX HD Movies English 15.00 HD 119 MAX HD Movies Hindi 17.00 HD 120 SONY ESPN HD Sports English/Hindi 7.00 HD 121 Ten 2 HD Sports English/Hindi 17.00 HD 122 Ten 3 HD Sports English/Hindi 17.00 HD 123 SONY ESPN Sports English/Hindi 5.00 SD 124 AXN HD GEC English 7.00 HD 125 Ten 2 Sports English/Hindi 15.00 SD 126 Ten 1 Sports English 19.00 SD 127 Ten 3 Sports English/Hindi 17.00 SD 128 Ten 1 HD Sports English 19.00 HD 129 SONY Wah Movies Hindi 1.00 SD 130 SAB HD GEC Hindi 19.00 HD 29 Star India Private Limited 131 Star Sports 3 Sports English/Hindi 2.00 SD 132 Star Sports 1 Tamil Sports Tamil 17.00 SD 133 Star Sports Select 2 Sports English/Hindi 7.00 SD 134 Star Bharat GEC Hindi 10.00 SD 135 Movies OK Movies Hindi 1.00 SD 136 Star Sports 1 Hindi Sports Hindi 19.00 SD 137 Star Gold Movies Hindi 8.00 SD 138 Star Jalsha GEC Bangla 19.00 SD 139 Star Movies Movies English 12.00 SD 140 Star Gold Select Movies Hindi 7.00 SD 141 Star Plus GEC Hindi 19.00 SD 142 Star Pravah GEC Marathi 9.00 SD 143 Star Sports 1 Sports English/Hindi 19.00 SD 144 Star Sports 2 Sports English/Hindi 6.00 SD 145 Star World GEC English 8.00 SD 146 Jalsha Movies Movies Bangla 6.00 SD 147 Star Sports HD 2 Sports English/Hindi 19.00 HD 148 Star Sports HD 1 Sports English/Hindi 19.00 HD 149 Star Bharat HD GEC Hindi 19.00 HD 150 Star Gold HD Movies Hindi 10.00 HD 151 Star Movies HD Movies English 19.00 HD 152 Star Plus HD GEC Hindi 19.00 HD 153 Star World Prmiere HD GEC English 9.00 HD 154 Star Sports 1 HD Hindi Sports Hindi 19.00 HD 155 Star Sports Select 1 Sports English/Hindi 19.00 SD 156 Star Movies Select HD Movies English 10.00 HD 157 Star World HD GEC English 9.00 HD 158 Star Sports First Sports English/Hindi 1.00 SD 159 MAA Gold Movies Telugu 2.00 SD 160 MAA Movies Movies Telugu 10.00 SD 161 MAA Music Music Telugu 1.00 SD 162 MAA TV GEC Telugu 19.00 SD 163 Star Pravah HD GEC Marathi 15.00 HD 164 Star Jalsha HD GEC Bangla 19.00 HD 165 Jalsha Movies HD Movies Bangla 19.00 HD 166 Star Sports Select HD 1 Sports English/Hindi 19.00 HD 167 Star Sports Select HD 2 Sports English/Hindi 10.00 HD 168 MAA HD GEC Telugu 19.00 HD 169 Star Gold Select HD Movies Hindi 8.00 HD 170 MAA Movies HD Movies Telugu 19.00 HD 171 Star Sport 1 Telugu Sports Telugu 19.00 SD 172 Star Sport 1 Kannada Sports Kannada 19.00 SD 173 Star Sports 1 Bangla Sports Bangla 6.00 SD 174 Star Utsav GEC Hindi 1.00 SD 175 Star Sports 1 Marathi Sports Marathi 13.00 SD 176 Star Utsav Movies Movies Hindi 1.00 SD 30 SUN TV Network Limited 177 Adithya TV GEC Tamil 9.00 SD 178 Chintu TV Kids Kannada 6.00 SD 179 Chutti TV Kids Tamil 6.00 SD 180 Gemini Comedy GEC Telugu 5.00 SD 181 Gemini Life GEC Telugu 5.00 SD 182 Gemini Movies GEC Telugu 17.00 SD 183 Gemini Music Music Telugu 4.00 SD 184 Gemini News News Telugu 0.10 SD 185 Gemini TV GEC Telugu 19.00 SD 186 KTV GEC Tamil 19.00 SD 187 Surya Movies GEC Malayalam 11.00 SD 188 Kushi TV Kids Telugu 4.00 SD 189 SUN Life GEC Tamil 9.00 SD 190 Sun Music Music Tamil 6.00 SD 191 Sun News News Tamil 1.00 SD 192 Surya Music Music Malayalam 4.00 SD 193 SUN TV GEC Tamil 19.00 SD 194 Surya Comedy GEC Malayalam 4.00 SD 195 Surya TV GEC Malayalam 12.00 SD 196 Udaya Comedy Movies Kannada 6.00 SD 197 Udaya Movies GEC Kannada 16.00 SD 198 Udaya Music Music Kannada 6.00 SD 199 Udaya News News Kannada 0.10 SD 200 Udaya TV GEC Kannada 17.00 SD 201 Kochu TV Kids Malayalam 5.00 SD 202 Sun TV HD GEC Tamil 19.00 HD 203 KTV HD GEC Tamil 19.00 HD 204 Sun Music HD Music Tamil 19.00 HD 205 Gemini TV HD GEC Telugu 19.00 HD 206 Gemini Music HD Music Telugu 19.00 HD 207 Gemini Movies HD GEC Telugu 19.00 HD 208 Surya TV HD GEC Malayalam 19.00 HD 209 Udaya TV HD GEC Kannada 19.00 HD 31 Suryansh Broadcasting Private Limited 210 Flowers GEC Malayalam 10.00 SD 32 Turner International India Pvt Ltd 211 Cartoon Network Kids Hindi 4.25 SD 212 CNN International News English 0.50 SD 213 HBO Movies English 10.00 SD 214 POGO Kids Hindi 4.25 SD 215 Cartoon Network HD+ Kids Hindi 5.00 HD 216 WB Movies English 1.00 SD 217 HBO HD Movies English 12.00 HD 33 TV 18 Broadcast Limited 218 CNN News 18 News English 0.50 SD 219 CNBC Bajaar News Gujarati 1.00 SD 220 CNBC TV 18 Prime HD News English 1.00 HD 221 CNBC Awaaz News Hindi 1.00 SD 222 News 18 Tamil Nadu News Tamil 0.10 SD 223 News 18 Kerala News Malayalam 0.10 SD 224 News 18 Assam / North East News Assamese 0.10 SD 225 News 18 India News Hindi 0.10 SD 226 CNBC TV 18 News English 4.00 SD 227 News 18 Bihar Jharkhand News Hindi 0.10 SD 228 News 18 Madhya Pradesh / Chattisgarh News Hindi 0.10 SD 229 News 18 Rajasthan News Hindi 0.10 SD 230 News 18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttaranchal News Hindi 0.10 SD 231 News 18 Urdu News Urdu 0.10 SD 232 News 18 Kannada News Kannada 0.10 SD 233 News 18 Bangla News Bangla 0.10 SD 234 News 18 Punjab / Haryana / Himanchal Pradesh News Punjabi 0.10 SD 235 News 18 Gujarati News Gujarati 0.10 SD 236 News 18 Odia News Odia 0.10 SD 34 TV Today Network Limited 237 Aaj Tak News Hindi 0.75 SD 238 India Today News English 1.00 SD 239 AAJ Tak HD News Hindi 1.50 HD 240 Aaj Tak Tez News Hindi 0.25 SD 35 Viacom 18 Media Private Limited 241 Colors GEC Hindi 19.00 SD 242 Comedy Central (HD ) GEC English 9.00 HD 243 MTV Music Hindi 3.00 SD 244 NICK Kids Hindi 6.00 SD 245 NICK JR Kids English 1.00 SD 246 SONIC Kids Hindi 2.00 SD 247 VH 1 (HD Distribution) Music English 2.00 HD 248 Colors Infinity HD GEC English 9.00 HD 249 Colors Infinity GEC English 5.00 SD 250 Colors HD GEC Hindi 19.00 HD 251 NICKS HD+ Kids Hindi 10.00 HD 252 Colors Cineplex Movies Hindi 3.00 SD 253 MTV Beats Music Hindi 0.10 SD 254 Colors Kannada HD GEC Kannada 19.00 HD 255 Colors Marathi HD GEC Marathi 17.00 HD 256 Colors Bangla HD GEC Bangla 14.00 HD 257 Colors Super GEC Kannada 3.00 SD 258 Colors Bangla GEC Bangla 7.00 SD 259 Colors Gujarati GEC Gujarati 5.00 SD 260 Colors Kannada GEC Kannada 19.00 SD 261 Colors Marathi GEC Marathi 10.00 SD 262 Colors Oriya GEC Oriya 6.00 SD 263 MTV Beats HD Music Hindi 1.00 HD 264 Colors Tamil GEC Tamil 3.00 SD 265 Colors Cineplex HD Movies Hindi 5.00 HD 266 VH 1 Music English 1.00 SD 267 Colors Tamil HD GEC Tamil 7.00 HD 268 MTV HD+ Music Hindi 5.00 HD 269 Colors Rishtey GEC Hindi 1.00 SD 270 Colors Kannada Cinema Movies Kannada 2.00 SD 271 Colors Gujarati Cinema Movies Gujarati 1.00 SD 272 Comedy Central GEC English 5.00 SD 273 Colors Bangla Cinema Movies Bangla 1.00 SD 36 Zee Akaash News Private Limited 274 Zee 24 Ghanta News Bangla 0.10 SD 37 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited 275 Zee Bollywood Movies Hindi 2.00 SD 276 Zee Action Movies Hindi 1.00 SD 277 Zee Bangla Cinema Movies Bangla 2.00 SD 278 Zee Café HD GEC English 19.00 HD 279 Zee Café GEC English 15.00 SD 280 Zee Cinema Movies Hindi 15.00 SD 281 Zee Talkies Movies Marathi 2.00 SD 282 Zee TV GEC Hindi 19.00 SD 283 Zing Music Hindi 0.10 SD 284 & Picture Movies Hindi 6.00 SD 285 Zee Bangla GEC Bangla 19.00 SD 286 Zee Marathi GEC Marathi 19.00 SD 287 Living Foodz Infotainment English/Hindi 1.00 SD 288 Zee TV HD GEC Hindi 19.00 HD 289 Zee Cinema HD Movies Hindi 19.00 HD 290 & TV GEC Hindi 12.00 SD 291 & TV HD GEC Hindi 19.00 HD 292 Zee Kannada GEC Kannada 19.00 SD 293 Zee Telugu GEC Telugu 19.00 SD 294 & Pictures HD Movies English/Hindi 19.00 HD 295 Zee Cinemalu Movies Telugu 10.00 SD 296 Zee Yuva GEC Marathi 1.00 SD 297 Zee Marathi HD GEC Marathi 19.00 HD 298 & Prive HD Movies English 19.00 HD 299 Zee Bangla HD GEC Bangla 19.00 HD 300 Zee Tamil HD GEC Tamil 19.00 HD 301 Zee Cinemalu HD Movies Telugu 16.00 HD 302 Zee Telugu HD GEC Telugu 19.00 HD 303 Zee Tamil GEC Tamil 12.00 SD 304 Zee Kannada HD GEC Kannada 19.00 HD 305 Zee Anmol Cinema Movies Hindi 0.10 SD 306 & Flix HD Movies English 19.00 HD 307 & Flix Movies English 15.00 SD 308 Zee Keralam HD GEC Malayalam 8.00 HD 309 Zee Keralam GEC Malayalam 0.10 SD 310 Zee ETC Music Hindi 0.10 SD 311 Zee Anmol GEC Hindi 0.10 SD 312 Big Magic GEC Hindi 0.10 SD 313 Big Ganga GEC Bhojpuri 0.50 SD 314 Zee Classic Movies Hindi 0.50 SD 315 &Xplore HD Movies Hindi 4.00 HD 316 Zee Talkies HD Movies Marathi 19.00 HD 317 Ganga Biskope Movies Bhojpuri 0.10 SD 38 Zee Media Corporation Limited 318 Zee 24 Taas News Marathi 0.10 SD 319 Zee Odisha News Odia 0.10 SD 320 Zee Business News Hindi 0.10 SD 321 Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal News Hindi 0.10 SD 322 Zee Madhya Pradesh Chattisgarh News Hindi 0.10 SD 323 Zee Salaam News Urdu 0.10 SD 324 Zee 24 Kalak News Hindi 0.10 SD 325 WION News Hindi 1.00 SD 326 Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttrakhand News Hindi 0.10 SD 327 Zee Hindustan News Hindi 0.10 SD 328 Zee Bihar Jharkhand News Hindi 0.10 SD 329 Zee News News Hindi 0.10 SD 330 Zee Rajasthan News News Hindi 0.10 SD 39 Zoom Entertainment Network Limited 331 Movies Now Movies English 10.00 SD

Note: The IBF or Indian Broadcasting Foundation has announced that four Pay TV channels- Sony Pal, Star Utsav, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey will be offered for free during the lockdown period in India.

Also, the Pay TV channels mentioned in the table above are up to October 31, 2019. The data is sourced from Trai’s website.