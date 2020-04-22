Trai NTO 2.0: These Are the Complete Pay TV Channels Available on DTH Platforms

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) changed the landscape of broadcasting sector last year with the introduction of the National Tariff Order (NTO). The NTO 1.0 raised a lot of eyebrows in the industry because of several factors like sub-par implementation from operators, pricier channel scheme and not-so-impressive overall structure. However, Trai tweaked the NTO 1.0 and announced the National Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 with several changes. The NTO 2.0 gave a slight relief to the users because it is reducing the monthly subscription price by a decent margin. The base NCF slab of Rs 130 now offers 200 FTA channels and subscribers still have the freedom to choose FTA channels of their own.

    Broadcasters Continue to Offer Pay TV Channels Up to Rs 19

    The Trai NTO 2.0 urged broadcasters not to include channels priced over Rs 12 in a bouquet. For example, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is not allowed to include popular channels like ZEE Telugu which is priced at Rs 19 in a bouquet. This is the reason behind broadcasters moving against Trai regarding NTO 2.0.

    In India, there are a total of 39 broadcasters offering more than 300 Pay TV channels. The Pay TV channel prices start as low as 0.10 and they go all the way up to Rs 19. DTH or Cable TV users can avail Pay TV channels by choosing them individually or by choosing the bouquets offered by the respective operators. Here are the Pay TV channels on offer right now with their prices and genre as per the new regulatory framework.

    S.NoSl. NoName of the channelGenre as per new Regulatory frameworkLanguageMRP as per New Regulatory Framework 2017
    (in Rs)
    (Excluding Taxes)    		Declared as SD or HD
    1AETN 18 Media Pvt Limited1The History ChannelInfotainmentHindi3.00SD
    2FY1 TV18InfotainmentEnglish0.25SD
    3FY1 TV18 (HD)InfotainmentEnglish1.00HD
    4Histroy TV 18 HDInfotainmentHindi7.00HD
    2Asianet Star Communications Private Limited5Vijay TVGECTamil17.00SD
    6Vijay SuperGECTamil2.00SD
    7Vijay HDGECTamil19.00HD
    8AsianetGECMalayalam19.00SD
    9Asianet PlusGECMalayalam5.00SD
    10Asianet MoviesMoviesMalayalam15.00SD
    11Suvarna PlusMoviesKannada1.00SD
    12Star Suvarna HDGECKannada19.00HD
    13Asianet HDGECMalayalam19.00HD
    14Star SuvarnaGECKannada9.00SD
    3Bangla Entertainment Private Limited15AATHGECBangla4.00SD
    16SONY MarathiGECMarathi4.00SD
    4BBC Global News India Private Limited17BBC World NewsNewsEnglish1.00SD
    5Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited18ZoomGECHindi0.50SD
    19Romedy NowMoviesEnglish6.00SD
    20MN +MoviesEnglish10.00HD
    21Mirror NowNewsEnglish/Hindi0.50SD
    22ET NOWNewsEnglish/Hindi3.00SD
    23Times NowNewsEnglish/Hindi3.00SD
    24Romedy Now HDMoviesEnglish9.00HD
    25Movies Now HDMoviesEnglish12.00HD
    26MNX HDMoviesEnglish9.00HD
    27MNXMoviesEnglish6.00SD
    28Times Now WorldNewsEnglish5.00HD
    6Celebrities Management Pvt Limited29Travel XP HDMiscellaneousEnglish9.00HD
    30Travel XP TamilMiscellaneousTamil1.50SD
    7CSL Info Media Private Limited31JAN TV PLUSNewsHindi50.00SD
    8Discovery Communications India32Animal PlanetInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi2.00SD
    33Discovery ChannelInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi4.00SD
    34Discovery Channel – TamilInfotainmentTamil4.00SD
    35Discovery Kids ChannelKidsEnglish3.00SD
    36Discovery ScienceInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi1.00SD
    37Discovery TurboInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi1.00SD
    38Discovery JeetGECHindi1.00SD
    39Discovery HD WorldInfotainmentEnglish6.00HD
    40Animal Planet HD WorldInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi3.00HD
    41TLC HD worldInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi3.00HD
    42Discovery Jeet HDGECHindi2.00HD
    43TLCInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi2.00SD
    44DsportSportsEnglish4.00SD
    9Disney Broadcasting (India) Limited45Disney JuniorKidsEnglish3.00SD
    46UTV MoviesMoviesHindi2.00SD
    47Marvel HQKidsEnglish/Hindi3.00SD
    48Disney International HDGECEnglish12.00HD
    49Hungama TVKidsEnglish/Hindi6.00SD
    50The Disney ChannelKidsEnglish/Hindi8.00SD
    51UTV HDMoviesHindi8.00HD
    52UTV BindassGECHindi0.10SD
    53UTV ActionMoviesHindi2.00SD
    10Eenadu Televisoin Private Limited54ETVGECTelugu17.00SD
    55ETV Andhra PradeshNewsTelugu1.00SD
    56ETV – TelanganaNewsTelugu1.00SD
    57ETV CinemaMoviesTelugu6.00SD
    58ETV LifeGECTelugu1.00SD
    59ETV PlusGECTelugu7.00SD
    60ETV AbhiruchiGECTelugu2.00SD
    61ETV HDGECTelugu19.00HD
    62ETV Plus HDGECTelugu9.00HD
    63ETV Cinema HDMoviesTelugu8.00HD
    64ETV Abhiruchi HDGECTelugu3.00HD
    65ETV Life HDGECTelugu2.00HD
    11EPIC Television Networks Pvt Limited66EPIC TVInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi2.00SD
    12Fame Media Private Limited674tv NewsNewsUrdu/Hindi1.00SD
    13Greycells18 Media Limited68Topper TVMiscellaneousEnglish59.32SD
    14IBN Lokmat News Private Ltd69News 18 LokmatNewsHindi0.10SD
    15Living Entertainment Enterprises Private Ltd70Living Foodz HDInfotainmentHindi10.00HD
    71Living TravelzInfotainmentHindi0.10SD
    16Mavis Satcom Limited72J MoviesMoviesTamil2.25SD
    73Jaya MaxMusicTamil2.25SD
    74Jaya PlusNewsTamil0.50SD
    75Jaya TV HDGECTamil6.00HD
    17MSM World Wide Factual Media Private Limited76SONY BBC EARTHInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi4.00SD
    77SONY BBC EARTH HDInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi10.00HD
    18Media World Wide Limited78Travel XPMiscellaneousEnglish3.00SD
    19Lex Sportel Vision Private Limited791SPORTSSportsEnglish4.00SD
    20Lifestyle and Media Broadcasting Limited80Good TimesMiscellaneousEnglish1.50SD
    21New Delhi Television Limited81NDTV 24*7NewsEnglish3.00SD
    82NDTV IndiaNewsHindi1.00SD
    83NDTV ProfitNewsEnglish1.00SD
    22NGC Network (India) Pvt Limited84Fox LifeMiscellaneousEnglish/Hindi1.00SD
    85National Geographic Channel (NGC)InfotainmentEnglish/Hindi2.00SD
    86Fox Life HDMiscellaneousEnglish/Hindi1.00HD
    87Nat Geo WildInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi1.00SD
    88National Geographic HDInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi10.00HD
    89National Geographic TamilInfotainmentTamil2.00SD
    90Nat Geo Wild HDInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi5.00HD
    91National Geographic TeluguInfotainmentTelugu2.00SD
    92Baby TV HDKidsEnglish/Hindi1.00HD
    23NOIDA Software Technology Park Limited93NHK World Premium (HD Distribution)InfotainmentJapanese1800.00HD
    24Odisha Television Limited94PrarthanaDevotionalOdia2.00SD
    95TarangGECOdia10.00SD
    96Tarang MusicMusicOdia2.00SD
    97AlankarMoviesOdia4.00SD
    25Raj Television Network Limited98Raj Digital PlusMoviesTamil1.50SD
    99Raj MusixMusicTamil1.00SD
    100Raj NewsNewsTamil0.25SD
    101Raj TVGECTamil3.00SD
    26Sarthak Entertainment Pvt Limited102ZEE SarthakGECOdia19.00SD
    27Silverstar Communications Limited103Mega 24GECTamil1.00SD
    104Mega MusiqMusicTamil2.00SD
    105Mega TVGECTamil3.00SD
    28Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited106Sony YAY!KidsEnglish2.00SD
    107AXNGECEnglish5.00SD
    108SET MAXMoviesHindi15.00SD
    109MIXMusicHindi1.00SD
    110SABGECHindi19.00SD
    111SONY ENTERTAINMENT CHANNEL (SET)GECHindi19.00SD
    112PIXMoviesEnglish10.00SD
    113SIXSportsEnglish/Hindi15.00SD
    114MAX 2MoviesHindi1.00SD
    115PALGECHindi1.00SD
    116SET HDGECHindi19.00HD
    117SIX HDSportsEnglish/Hindi19.00HD
    118PIX HDMoviesEnglish15.00HD
    119MAX HDMoviesHindi17.00HD
    120SONY ESPN HDSportsEnglish/Hindi7.00HD
    121Ten 2 HDSportsEnglish/Hindi17.00HD
    122Ten 3 HDSportsEnglish/Hindi17.00HD
    123SONY ESPNSportsEnglish/Hindi5.00SD
    124AXN HDGECEnglish7.00HD
    125Ten 2SportsEnglish/Hindi15.00SD
    126Ten 1SportsEnglish19.00SD
    127Ten 3SportsEnglish/Hindi17.00SD
    128Ten 1 HDSportsEnglish19.00HD
    129SONY WahMoviesHindi1.00SD
    130SAB HDGECHindi19.00HD
    29Star India Private Limited131Star Sports 3SportsEnglish/Hindi2.00SD
    132Star Sports 1 TamilSportsTamil17.00SD
    133Star Sports Select 2SportsEnglish/Hindi7.00SD
    134Star BharatGECHindi10.00SD
    135Movies OKMoviesHindi1.00SD
    136Star Sports 1 HindiSportsHindi19.00SD
    137Star GoldMoviesHindi8.00SD
    138Star JalshaGECBangla19.00SD
    139Star MoviesMoviesEnglish12.00SD
    140Star Gold SelectMoviesHindi7.00SD
    141Star PlusGECHindi19.00SD
    142Star PravahGECMarathi9.00SD
    143Star Sports 1SportsEnglish/Hindi19.00SD
    144Star Sports 2SportsEnglish/Hindi6.00SD
    145Star WorldGECEnglish8.00SD
    146Jalsha MoviesMoviesBangla6.00SD
    147Star Sports HD 2SportsEnglish/Hindi19.00HD
    148Star Sports HD 1SportsEnglish/Hindi19.00HD
    149Star Bharat HDGECHindi19.00HD
    150Star Gold HDMoviesHindi10.00HD
    151Star Movies HDMoviesEnglish19.00HD
    152Star Plus HDGECHindi19.00HD
    153Star World Prmiere HDGECEnglish9.00HD
    154Star Sports 1 HD HindiSportsHindi19.00HD
    155Star Sports Select 1SportsEnglish/Hindi19.00SD
    156Star Movies Select HDMoviesEnglish10.00HD
    157Star World HDGECEnglish9.00HD
    158Star Sports FirstSportsEnglish/Hindi1.00SD
    159MAA GoldMoviesTelugu2.00SD
    160MAA MoviesMoviesTelugu10.00SD
    161MAA MusicMusicTelugu1.00SD
    162MAA TVGECTelugu19.00SD
    163Star Pravah HDGECMarathi15.00HD
    164Star Jalsha HDGECBangla19.00HD
    165Jalsha Movies HDMoviesBangla19.00HD
    166Star Sports Select HD 1SportsEnglish/Hindi19.00HD
    167Star Sports Select HD 2SportsEnglish/Hindi10.00HD
    168MAA HDGECTelugu19.00HD
    169Star Gold Select HDMoviesHindi8.00HD
    170MAA Movies HDMoviesTelugu19.00HD
    171Star Sport 1 TeluguSportsTelugu19.00SD
    172Star Sport 1 KannadaSportsKannada19.00SD
    173Star Sports 1 BanglaSportsBangla6.00SD
    174Star UtsavGECHindi1.00SD
    175Star Sports 1 MarathiSportsMarathi13.00SD
    176Star Utsav MoviesMoviesHindi1.00SD
    30SUN TV Network Limited177Adithya TVGECTamil9.00SD
    178Chintu TVKidsKannada6.00SD
    179Chutti TVKidsTamil6.00SD
    180Gemini ComedyGECTelugu5.00SD
    181Gemini LifeGECTelugu5.00SD
    182Gemini MoviesGECTelugu17.00SD
    183Gemini MusicMusicTelugu4.00SD
    184Gemini NewsNewsTelugu0.10SD
    185Gemini TVGECTelugu19.00SD
    186KTVGECTamil19.00SD
    187Surya MoviesGECMalayalam11.00SD
    188Kushi TVKidsTelugu4.00SD
    189SUN LifeGECTamil9.00SD
    190Sun MusicMusicTamil6.00SD
    191Sun NewsNewsTamil1.00SD
    192Surya MusicMusicMalayalam4.00SD
    193SUN TVGECTamil19.00SD
    194Surya ComedyGECMalayalam4.00SD
    195Surya TVGECMalayalam12.00SD
    196Udaya ComedyMoviesKannada6.00SD
    197Udaya MoviesGECKannada16.00SD
    198Udaya MusicMusicKannada6.00SD
    199Udaya NewsNewsKannada0.10SD
    200Udaya TVGECKannada17.00SD
    201Kochu TVKidsMalayalam5.00SD
    202Sun TV HDGECTamil19.00HD
    203KTV HDGECTamil19.00HD
    204Sun Music HDMusicTamil19.00HD
    205Gemini TV HDGECTelugu19.00HD
    206Gemini Music HDMusicTelugu19.00HD
    207Gemini Movies HDGECTelugu19.00HD
    208Surya TV HDGECMalayalam19.00HD
    209Udaya TV HDGECKannada19.00HD
    31Suryansh Broadcasting Private Limited210FlowersGECMalayalam10.00SD
    32Turner International India Pvt Ltd211Cartoon NetworkKidsHindi4.25SD
    212CNN InternationalNewsEnglish0.50SD
    213HBOMoviesEnglish10.00SD
    214POGOKidsHindi4.25SD
    215Cartoon Network HD+KidsHindi5.00HD
    216WBMoviesEnglish1.00SD
    217HBO HDMoviesEnglish12.00HD
    33TV 18 Broadcast Limited218CNN News 18NewsEnglish0.50SD
    219CNBC BajaarNewsGujarati1.00SD
    220CNBC TV 18 Prime HDNewsEnglish1.00HD
    221CNBC AwaazNewsHindi1.00SD
    222News 18 Tamil NaduNewsTamil0.10SD
    223News 18 KeralaNewsMalayalam0.10SD
    224News 18 Assam / North EastNewsAssamese0.10SD
    225News 18 IndiaNewsHindi0.10SD
    226CNBC TV 18NewsEnglish4.00SD
    227News 18 Bihar JharkhandNewsHindi0.10SD
    228News 18 Madhya Pradesh / ChattisgarhNewsHindi0.10SD
    229News 18 RajasthanNewsHindi0.10SD
    230News 18 Uttar Pradesh/ UttaranchalNewsHindi0.10SD
    231News 18 UrduNewsUrdu0.10SD
    232News 18 KannadaNewsKannada0.10SD
    233News 18 BanglaNewsBangla0.10SD
    234News 18 Punjab / Haryana / Himanchal PradeshNewsPunjabi0.10SD
    235News 18 GujaratiNewsGujarati0.10SD
    236News 18 OdiaNewsOdia0.10SD
    34TV Today Network Limited237Aaj TakNewsHindi0.75SD
    238India TodayNewsEnglish1.00SD
    239AAJ Tak HDNewsHindi1.50HD
    240Aaj Tak TezNewsHindi0.25SD
    35Viacom 18 Media Private Limited241ColorsGECHindi19.00SD
    242Comedy Central (HD )GECEnglish9.00HD
    243MTVMusicHindi3.00SD
    244NICKKidsHindi6.00SD
    245NICK JRKidsEnglish1.00SD
    246SONICKidsHindi2.00SD
    247VH 1 (HD Distribution)MusicEnglish2.00HD
    248Colors Infinity HDGECEnglish9.00HD
    249Colors InfinityGECEnglish5.00SD
    250Colors HDGECHindi19.00HD
    251NICKS HD+KidsHindi10.00HD
    252Colors CineplexMoviesHindi3.00SD
    253MTV BeatsMusicHindi0.10SD
    254Colors Kannada HDGECKannada19.00HD
    255Colors Marathi HDGECMarathi17.00HD
    256Colors Bangla HDGECBangla14.00HD
    257Colors SuperGECKannada3.00SD
    258Colors BanglaGECBangla7.00SD
    259Colors GujaratiGECGujarati5.00SD
    260Colors KannadaGECKannada19.00SD
    261Colors MarathiGECMarathi10.00SD
    262Colors OriyaGECOriya6.00SD
    263MTV Beats HDMusicHindi1.00HD
    264Colors TamilGECTamil3.00SD
    265Colors Cineplex HDMoviesHindi5.00HD
    266VH 1MusicEnglish1.00SD
    267Colors Tamil HDGECTamil7.00HD
    268MTV HD+MusicHindi5.00HD
    269Colors RishteyGECHindi1.00SD
    270Colors Kannada CinemaMoviesKannada2.00SD
    271Colors Gujarati CinemaMoviesGujarati1.00SD
    272Comedy CentralGECEnglish5.00SD
    273Colors Bangla CinemaMoviesBangla1.00SD
    36Zee Akaash News Private Limited274Zee 24 GhantaNewsBangla0.10SD
    37Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited275Zee BollywoodMoviesHindi2.00SD
    276Zee ActionMoviesHindi1.00SD
    277Zee Bangla CinemaMoviesBangla2.00SD
    278Zee Café HDGECEnglish19.00HD
    279Zee CaféGECEnglish15.00SD
    280Zee CinemaMoviesHindi15.00SD
    281Zee TalkiesMoviesMarathi2.00SD
    282Zee TVGECHindi19.00SD
    283ZingMusicHindi0.10SD
    284& PictureMoviesHindi6.00SD
    285Zee BanglaGECBangla19.00SD
    286Zee MarathiGECMarathi19.00SD
    287Living FoodzInfotainmentEnglish/Hindi1.00SD
    288Zee TV HDGECHindi19.00HD
    289Zee Cinema HDMoviesHindi19.00HD
    290& TVGECHindi12.00SD
    291& TV HDGECHindi19.00HD
    292Zee KannadaGECKannada19.00SD
    293Zee TeluguGECTelugu19.00SD
    294& Pictures HDMoviesEnglish/Hindi19.00HD
    295Zee CinemaluMoviesTelugu10.00SD
    296Zee YuvaGECMarathi1.00SD
    297Zee Marathi HDGECMarathi19.00HD
    298& Prive HDMoviesEnglish19.00HD
    299Zee Bangla HDGECBangla19.00HD
    300Zee Tamil HDGECTamil19.00HD
    301Zee Cinemalu HDMoviesTelugu16.00HD
    302Zee Telugu HDGECTelugu19.00HD
    303Zee TamilGECTamil12.00SD
    304Zee Kannada HDGECKannada19.00HD
    305Zee Anmol CinemaMoviesHindi0.10SD
    306& Flix HDMoviesEnglish19.00HD
    307& FlixMoviesEnglish15.00SD
    308Zee Keralam HDGECMalayalam8.00HD
    309Zee KeralamGECMalayalam0.10SD
    310Zee ETCMusicHindi0.10SD
    311Zee AnmolGECHindi0.10SD
    312Big MagicGECHindi0.10SD
    313Big GangaGECBhojpuri0.50SD
    314Zee ClassicMoviesHindi0.50SD
    315&Xplore HDMoviesHindi4.00HD
    316Zee Talkies HDMoviesMarathi19.00HD
    317Ganga BiskopeMoviesBhojpuri0.10SD
    38Zee Media Corporation Limited318Zee 24 TaasNewsMarathi0.10SD
    319Zee OdishaNewsOdia0.10SD
    320Zee BusinessNewsHindi0.10SD
    321Zee Punjab Haryana HimachalNewsHindi0.10SD
    322Zee Madhya Pradesh ChattisgarhNewsHindi0.10SD
    323Zee SalaamNewsUrdu0.10SD
    324Zee 24 KalakNewsHindi0.10SD
    325WIONNewsHindi1.00SD
    326Zee Uttar Pradesh UttrakhandNewsHindi0.10SD
    327Zee HindustanNewsHindi0.10SD
    328Zee Bihar JharkhandNewsHindi0.10SD
    329Zee NewsNewsHindi0.10SD
    330Zee Rajasthan NewsNewsHindi0.10SD
    39Zoom Entertainment Network Limited331Movies NowMoviesEnglish10.00SD

    Note: The IBF or Indian Broadcasting Foundation has announced that four Pay TV channels- Sony Pal, Star Utsav, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey will be offered for free during the lockdown period in India.

    Also, the Pay TV channels mentioned in the table above are up to October 31, 2019. The data is sourced from Trai’s website.

