Trai NTO 2.0: These Are the Complete Pay TV Channels Available on DTH Platforms
In India, there are a total of 39 broadcasters offering more than 300 Pay TV channels and the prices start at Rs 0.10
Highlights
- Pay TV channels are being offered by a total of 37 broadcasters in India
- DTH subscribers can avail Pay TV channels individually as well as via bouquet
- Trai's NTO changed the landscape of broadcasting sector in India
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) changed the landscape of broadcasting sector last year with the introduction of the National Tariff Order (NTO). The NTO 1.0 raised a lot of eyebrows in the industry because of several factors like sub-par implementation from operators, pricier channel scheme and not-so-impressive overall structure. However, Trai tweaked the NTO 1.0 and announced the National Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0 with several changes. The NTO 2.0 gave a slight relief to the users because it is reducing the monthly subscription price by a decent margin. The base NCF slab of Rs 130 now offers 200 FTA channels and subscribers still have the freedom to choose FTA channels of their own.
Broadcasters Continue to Offer Pay TV Channels Up to Rs 19
The Trai NTO 2.0 urged broadcasters not to include channels priced over Rs 12 in a bouquet. For example, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is not allowed to include popular channels like ZEE Telugu which is priced at Rs 19 in a bouquet. This is the reason behind broadcasters moving against Trai regarding NTO 2.0.
In India, there are a total of 39 broadcasters offering more than 300 Pay TV channels. The Pay TV channel prices start as low as 0.10 and they go all the way up to Rs 19. DTH or Cable TV users can avail Pay TV channels by choosing them individually or by choosing the bouquets offered by the respective operators. Here are the Pay TV channels on offer right now with their prices and genre as per the new regulatory framework.
|S.No
|Sl. No
|Name of the channel
|Genre as per new Regulatory framework
|Language
|MRP as per New Regulatory Framework 2017
(in Rs)
(Excluding Taxes)
|Declared as SD or HD
|1
|AETN 18 Media Pvt Limited
|1
|The History Channel
|Infotainment
|Hindi
|3.00
|SD
|2
|FY1 TV18
|Infotainment
|English
|0.25
|SD
|3
|FY1 TV18 (HD)
|Infotainment
|English
|1.00
|HD
|4
|Histroy TV 18 HD
|Infotainment
|Hindi
|7.00
|HD
|2
|Asianet Star Communications Private Limited
|5
|Vijay TV
|GEC
|Tamil
|17.00
|SD
|6
|Vijay Super
|GEC
|Tamil
|2.00
|SD
|7
|Vijay HD
|GEC
|Tamil
|19.00
|HD
|8
|Asianet
|GEC
|Malayalam
|19.00
|SD
|9
|Asianet Plus
|GEC
|Malayalam
|5.00
|SD
|10
|Asianet Movies
|Movies
|Malayalam
|15.00
|SD
|11
|Suvarna Plus
|Movies
|Kannada
|1.00
|SD
|12
|Star Suvarna HD
|GEC
|Kannada
|19.00
|HD
|13
|Asianet HD
|GEC
|Malayalam
|19.00
|HD
|14
|Star Suvarna
|GEC
|Kannada
|9.00
|SD
|3
|Bangla Entertainment Private Limited
|15
|AATH
|GEC
|Bangla
|4.00
|SD
|16
|SONY Marathi
|GEC
|Marathi
|4.00
|SD
|4
|BBC Global News India Private Limited
|17
|BBC World News
|News
|English
|1.00
|SD
|5
|Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited
|18
|Zoom
|GEC
|Hindi
|0.50
|SD
|19
|Romedy Now
|Movies
|English
|6.00
|SD
|20
|MN +
|Movies
|English
|10.00
|HD
|21
|Mirror Now
|News
|English/Hindi
|0.50
|SD
|22
|ET NOW
|News
|English/Hindi
|3.00
|SD
|23
|Times Now
|News
|English/Hindi
|3.00
|SD
|24
|Romedy Now HD
|Movies
|English
|9.00
|HD
|25
|Movies Now HD
|Movies
|English
|12.00
|HD
|26
|MNX HD
|Movies
|English
|9.00
|HD
|27
|MNX
|Movies
|English
|6.00
|SD
|28
|Times Now World
|News
|English
|5.00
|HD
|6
|Celebrities Management Pvt Limited
|29
|Travel XP HD
|Miscellaneous
|English
|9.00
|HD
|30
|Travel XP Tamil
|Miscellaneous
|Tamil
|1.50
|SD
|7
|CSL Info Media Private Limited
|31
|JAN TV PLUS
|News
|Hindi
|50.00
|SD
|8
|Discovery Communications India
|32
|Animal Planet
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|33
|Discovery Channel
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|4.00
|SD
|34
|Discovery Channel – Tamil
|Infotainment
|Tamil
|4.00
|SD
|35
|Discovery Kids Channel
|Kids
|English
|3.00
|SD
|36
|Discovery Science
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|37
|Discovery Turbo
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|38
|Discovery Jeet
|GEC
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|39
|Discovery HD World
|Infotainment
|English
|6.00
|HD
|40
|Animal Planet HD World
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|3.00
|HD
|41
|TLC HD world
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|3.00
|HD
|42
|Discovery Jeet HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|2.00
|HD
|43
|TLC
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|44
|Dsport
|Sports
|English
|4.00
|SD
|9
|Disney Broadcasting (India) Limited
|45
|Disney Junior
|Kids
|English
|3.00
|SD
|46
|UTV Movies
|Movies
|Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|47
|Marvel HQ
|Kids
|English/Hindi
|3.00
|SD
|48
|Disney International HD
|GEC
|English
|12.00
|HD
|49
|Hungama TV
|Kids
|English/Hindi
|6.00
|SD
|50
|The Disney Channel
|Kids
|English/Hindi
|8.00
|SD
|51
|UTV HD
|Movies
|Hindi
|8.00
|HD
|52
|UTV Bindass
|GEC
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|53
|UTV Action
|Movies
|Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|10
|Eenadu Televisoin Private Limited
|54
|ETV
|GEC
|Telugu
|17.00
|SD
|55
|ETV Andhra Pradesh
|News
|Telugu
|1.00
|SD
|56
|ETV – Telangana
|News
|Telugu
|1.00
|SD
|57
|ETV Cinema
|Movies
|Telugu
|6.00
|SD
|58
|ETV Life
|GEC
|Telugu
|1.00
|SD
|59
|ETV Plus
|GEC
|Telugu
|7.00
|SD
|60
|ETV Abhiruchi
|GEC
|Telugu
|2.00
|SD
|61
|ETV HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|HD
|62
|ETV Plus HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|9.00
|HD
|63
|ETV Cinema HD
|Movies
|Telugu
|8.00
|HD
|64
|ETV Abhiruchi HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|3.00
|HD
|65
|ETV Life HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|2.00
|HD
|11
|EPIC Television Networks Pvt Limited
|66
|EPIC TV
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|12
|Fame Media Private Limited
|67
|4tv News
|News
|Urdu/Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|13
|Greycells18 Media Limited
|68
|Topper TV
|Miscellaneous
|English
|59.32
|SD
|14
|IBN Lokmat News Private Ltd
|69
|News 18 Lokmat
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|15
|Living Entertainment Enterprises Private Ltd
|70
|Living Foodz HD
|Infotainment
|Hindi
|10.00
|HD
|71
|Living Travelz
|Infotainment
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|16
|Mavis Satcom Limited
|72
|J Movies
|Movies
|Tamil
|2.25
|SD
|73
|Jaya Max
|Music
|Tamil
|2.25
|SD
|74
|Jaya Plus
|News
|Tamil
|0.50
|SD
|75
|Jaya TV HD
|GEC
|Tamil
|6.00
|HD
|17
|MSM World Wide Factual Media Private Limited
|76
|SONY BBC EARTH
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|4.00
|SD
|77
|SONY BBC EARTH HD
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|10.00
|HD
|18
|Media World Wide Limited
|78
|Travel XP
|Miscellaneous
|English
|3.00
|SD
|19
|Lex Sportel Vision Private Limited
|79
|1SPORTS
|Sports
|English
|4.00
|SD
|20
|Lifestyle and Media Broadcasting Limited
|80
|Good Times
|Miscellaneous
|English
|1.50
|SD
|21
|New Delhi Television Limited
|81
|NDTV 24*7
|News
|English
|3.00
|SD
|82
|NDTV India
|News
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|83
|NDTV Profit
|News
|English
|1.00
|SD
|22
|NGC Network (India) Pvt Limited
|84
|Fox Life
|Miscellaneous
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|85
|National Geographic Channel (NGC)
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|86
|Fox Life HD
|Miscellaneous
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|HD
|87
|Nat Geo Wild
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|88
|National Geographic HD
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|10.00
|HD
|89
|National Geographic Tamil
|Infotainment
|Tamil
|2.00
|SD
|90
|Nat Geo Wild HD
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|5.00
|HD
|91
|National Geographic Telugu
|Infotainment
|Telugu
|2.00
|SD
|92
|Baby TV HD
|Kids
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|HD
|23
|NOIDA Software Technology Park Limited
|93
|NHK World Premium (HD Distribution)
|Infotainment
|Japanese
|1800.00
|HD
|24
|Odisha Television Limited
|94
|Prarthana
|Devotional
|Odia
|2.00
|SD
|95
|Tarang
|GEC
|Odia
|10.00
|SD
|96
|Tarang Music
|Music
|Odia
|2.00
|SD
|97
|Alankar
|Movies
|Odia
|4.00
|SD
|25
|Raj Television Network Limited
|98
|Raj Digital Plus
|Movies
|Tamil
|1.50
|SD
|99
|Raj Musix
|Music
|Tamil
|1.00
|SD
|100
|Raj News
|News
|Tamil
|0.25
|SD
|101
|Raj TV
|GEC
|Tamil
|3.00
|SD
|26
|Sarthak Entertainment Pvt Limited
|102
|ZEE Sarthak
|GEC
|Odia
|19.00
|SD
|27
|Silverstar Communications Limited
|103
|Mega 24
|GEC
|Tamil
|1.00
|SD
|104
|Mega Musiq
|Music
|Tamil
|2.00
|SD
|105
|Mega TV
|GEC
|Tamil
|3.00
|SD
|28
|Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited
|106
|Sony YAY!
|Kids
|English
|2.00
|SD
|107
|AXN
|GEC
|English
|5.00
|SD
|108
|SET MAX
|Movies
|Hindi
|15.00
|SD
|109
|MIX
|Music
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|110
|SAB
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|111
|SONY ENTERTAINMENT CHANNEL (SET)
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|112
|PIX
|Movies
|English
|10.00
|SD
|113
|SIX
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|15.00
|SD
|114
|MAX 2
|Movies
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|115
|PAL
|GEC
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|116
|SET HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|117
|SIX HD
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|118
|PIX HD
|Movies
|English
|15.00
|HD
|119
|MAX HD
|Movies
|Hindi
|17.00
|HD
|120
|SONY ESPN HD
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|7.00
|HD
|121
|Ten 2 HD
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|17.00
|HD
|122
|Ten 3 HD
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|17.00
|HD
|123
|SONY ESPN
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|5.00
|SD
|124
|AXN HD
|GEC
|English
|7.00
|HD
|125
|Ten 2
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|15.00
|SD
|126
|Ten 1
|Sports
|English
|19.00
|SD
|127
|Ten 3
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|17.00
|SD
|128
|Ten 1 HD
|Sports
|English
|19.00
|HD
|129
|SONY Wah
|Movies
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|130
|SAB HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|29
|Star India Private Limited
|131
|Star Sports 3
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|132
|Star Sports 1 Tamil
|Sports
|Tamil
|17.00
|SD
|133
|Star Sports Select 2
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|7.00
|SD
|134
|Star Bharat
|GEC
|Hindi
|10.00
|SD
|135
|Movies OK
|Movies
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|136
|Star Sports 1 Hindi
|Sports
|Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|137
|Star Gold
|Movies
|Hindi
|8.00
|SD
|138
|Star Jalsha
|GEC
|Bangla
|19.00
|SD
|139
|Star Movies
|Movies
|English
|12.00
|SD
|140
|Star Gold Select
|Movies
|Hindi
|7.00
|SD
|141
|Star Plus
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|142
|Star Pravah
|GEC
|Marathi
|9.00
|SD
|143
|Star Sports 1
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|144
|Star Sports 2
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|6.00
|SD
|145
|Star World
|GEC
|English
|8.00
|SD
|146
|Jalsha Movies
|Movies
|Bangla
|6.00
|SD
|147
|Star Sports HD 2
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|148
|Star Sports HD 1
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|149
|Star Bharat HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|150
|Star Gold HD
|Movies
|Hindi
|10.00
|HD
|151
|Star Movies HD
|Movies
|English
|19.00
|HD
|152
|Star Plus HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|153
|Star World Prmiere HD
|GEC
|English
|9.00
|HD
|154
|Star Sports 1 HD Hindi
|Sports
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|155
|Star Sports Select 1
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|156
|Star Movies Select HD
|Movies
|English
|10.00
|HD
|157
|Star World HD
|GEC
|English
|9.00
|HD
|158
|Star Sports First
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|159
|MAA Gold
|Movies
|Telugu
|2.00
|SD
|160
|MAA Movies
|Movies
|Telugu
|10.00
|SD
|161
|MAA Music
|Music
|Telugu
|1.00
|SD
|162
|MAA TV
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|SD
|163
|Star Pravah HD
|GEC
|Marathi
|15.00
|HD
|164
|Star Jalsha HD
|GEC
|Bangla
|19.00
|HD
|165
|Jalsha Movies HD
|Movies
|Bangla
|19.00
|HD
|166
|Star Sports Select HD 1
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|167
|Star Sports Select HD 2
|Sports
|English/Hindi
|10.00
|HD
|168
|MAA HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|HD
|169
|Star Gold Select HD
|Movies
|Hindi
|8.00
|HD
|170
|MAA Movies HD
|Movies
|Telugu
|19.00
|HD
|171
|Star Sport 1 Telugu
|Sports
|Telugu
|19.00
|SD
|172
|Star Sport 1 Kannada
|Sports
|Kannada
|19.00
|SD
|173
|Star Sports 1 Bangla
|Sports
|Bangla
|6.00
|SD
|174
|Star Utsav
|GEC
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|175
|Star Sports 1 Marathi
|Sports
|Marathi
|13.00
|SD
|176
|Star Utsav Movies
|Movies
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|30
|SUN TV Network Limited
|177
|Adithya TV
|GEC
|Tamil
|9.00
|SD
|178
|Chintu TV
|Kids
|Kannada
|6.00
|SD
|179
|Chutti TV
|Kids
|Tamil
|6.00
|SD
|180
|Gemini Comedy
|GEC
|Telugu
|5.00
|SD
|181
|Gemini Life
|GEC
|Telugu
|5.00
|SD
|182
|Gemini Movies
|GEC
|Telugu
|17.00
|SD
|183
|Gemini Music
|Music
|Telugu
|4.00
|SD
|184
|Gemini News
|News
|Telugu
|0.10
|SD
|185
|Gemini TV
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|SD
|186
|KTV
|GEC
|Tamil
|19.00
|SD
|187
|Surya Movies
|GEC
|Malayalam
|11.00
|SD
|188
|Kushi TV
|Kids
|Telugu
|4.00
|SD
|189
|SUN Life
|GEC
|Tamil
|9.00
|SD
|190
|Sun Music
|Music
|Tamil
|6.00
|SD
|191
|Sun News
|News
|Tamil
|1.00
|SD
|192
|Surya Music
|Music
|Malayalam
|4.00
|SD
|193
|SUN TV
|GEC
|Tamil
|19.00
|SD
|194
|Surya Comedy
|GEC
|Malayalam
|4.00
|SD
|195
|Surya TV
|GEC
|Malayalam
|12.00
|SD
|196
|Udaya Comedy
|Movies
|Kannada
|6.00
|SD
|197
|Udaya Movies
|GEC
|Kannada
|16.00
|SD
|198
|Udaya Music
|Music
|Kannada
|6.00
|SD
|199
|Udaya News
|News
|Kannada
|0.10
|SD
|200
|Udaya TV
|GEC
|Kannada
|17.00
|SD
|201
|Kochu TV
|Kids
|Malayalam
|5.00
|SD
|202
|Sun TV HD
|GEC
|Tamil
|19.00
|HD
|203
|KTV HD
|GEC
|Tamil
|19.00
|HD
|204
|Sun Music HD
|Music
|Tamil
|19.00
|HD
|205
|Gemini TV HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|HD
|206
|Gemini Music HD
|Music
|Telugu
|19.00
|HD
|207
|Gemini Movies HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|HD
|208
|Surya TV HD
|GEC
|Malayalam
|19.00
|HD
|209
|Udaya TV HD
|GEC
|Kannada
|19.00
|HD
|31
|Suryansh Broadcasting Private Limited
|210
|Flowers
|GEC
|Malayalam
|10.00
|SD
|32
|Turner International India Pvt Ltd
|211
|Cartoon Network
|Kids
|Hindi
|4.25
|SD
|212
|CNN International
|News
|English
|0.50
|SD
|213
|HBO
|Movies
|English
|10.00
|SD
|214
|POGO
|Kids
|Hindi
|4.25
|SD
|215
|Cartoon Network HD+
|Kids
|Hindi
|5.00
|HD
|216
|WB
|Movies
|English
|1.00
|SD
|217
|HBO HD
|Movies
|English
|12.00
|HD
|33
|TV 18 Broadcast Limited
|218
|CNN News 18
|News
|English
|0.50
|SD
|219
|CNBC Bajaar
|News
|Gujarati
|1.00
|SD
|220
|CNBC TV 18 Prime HD
|News
|English
|1.00
|HD
|221
|CNBC Awaaz
|News
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|222
|News 18 Tamil Nadu
|News
|Tamil
|0.10
|SD
|223
|News 18 Kerala
|News
|Malayalam
|0.10
|SD
|224
|News 18 Assam / North East
|News
|Assamese
|0.10
|SD
|225
|News 18 India
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|226
|CNBC TV 18
|News
|English
|4.00
|SD
|227
|News 18 Bihar Jharkhand
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|228
|News 18 Madhya Pradesh / Chattisgarh
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|229
|News 18 Rajasthan
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|230
|News 18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttaranchal
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|231
|News 18 Urdu
|News
|Urdu
|0.10
|SD
|232
|News 18 Kannada
|News
|Kannada
|0.10
|SD
|233
|News 18 Bangla
|News
|Bangla
|0.10
|SD
|234
|News 18 Punjab / Haryana / Himanchal Pradesh
|News
|Punjabi
|0.10
|SD
|235
|News 18 Gujarati
|News
|Gujarati
|0.10
|SD
|236
|News 18 Odia
|News
|Odia
|0.10
|SD
|34
|TV Today Network Limited
|237
|Aaj Tak
|News
|Hindi
|0.75
|SD
|238
|India Today
|News
|English
|1.00
|SD
|239
|AAJ Tak HD
|News
|Hindi
|1.50
|HD
|240
|Aaj Tak Tez
|News
|Hindi
|0.25
|SD
|35
|Viacom 18 Media Private Limited
|241
|Colors
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|242
|Comedy Central (HD )
|GEC
|English
|9.00
|HD
|243
|MTV
|Music
|Hindi
|3.00
|SD
|244
|NICK
|Kids
|Hindi
|6.00
|SD
|245
|NICK JR
|Kids
|English
|1.00
|SD
|246
|SONIC
|Kids
|Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|247
|VH 1 (HD Distribution)
|Music
|English
|2.00
|HD
|248
|Colors Infinity HD
|GEC
|English
|9.00
|HD
|249
|Colors Infinity
|GEC
|English
|5.00
|SD
|250
|Colors HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|251
|NICKS HD+
|Kids
|Hindi
|10.00
|HD
|252
|Colors Cineplex
|Movies
|Hindi
|3.00
|SD
|253
|MTV Beats
|Music
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|254
|Colors Kannada HD
|GEC
|Kannada
|19.00
|HD
|255
|Colors Marathi HD
|GEC
|Marathi
|17.00
|HD
|256
|Colors Bangla HD
|GEC
|Bangla
|14.00
|HD
|257
|Colors Super
|GEC
|Kannada
|3.00
|SD
|258
|Colors Bangla
|GEC
|Bangla
|7.00
|SD
|259
|Colors Gujarati
|GEC
|Gujarati
|5.00
|SD
|260
|Colors Kannada
|GEC
|Kannada
|19.00
|SD
|261
|Colors Marathi
|GEC
|Marathi
|10.00
|SD
|262
|Colors Oriya
|GEC
|Oriya
|6.00
|SD
|263
|MTV Beats HD
|Music
|Hindi
|1.00
|HD
|264
|Colors Tamil
|GEC
|Tamil
|3.00
|SD
|265
|Colors Cineplex HD
|Movies
|Hindi
|5.00
|HD
|266
|VH 1
|Music
|English
|1.00
|SD
|267
|Colors Tamil HD
|GEC
|Tamil
|7.00
|HD
|268
|MTV HD+
|Music
|Hindi
|5.00
|HD
|269
|Colors Rishtey
|GEC
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|270
|Colors Kannada Cinema
|Movies
|Kannada
|2.00
|SD
|271
|Colors Gujarati Cinema
|Movies
|Gujarati
|1.00
|SD
|272
|Comedy Central
|GEC
|English
|5.00
|SD
|273
|Colors Bangla Cinema
|Movies
|Bangla
|1.00
|SD
|36
|Zee Akaash News Private Limited
|274
|Zee 24 Ghanta
|News
|Bangla
|0.10
|SD
|37
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|275
|Zee Bollywood
|Movies
|Hindi
|2.00
|SD
|276
|Zee Action
|Movies
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|277
|Zee Bangla Cinema
|Movies
|Bangla
|2.00
|SD
|278
|Zee Café HD
|GEC
|English
|19.00
|HD
|279
|Zee Café
|GEC
|English
|15.00
|SD
|280
|Zee Cinema
|Movies
|Hindi
|15.00
|SD
|281
|Zee Talkies
|Movies
|Marathi
|2.00
|SD
|282
|Zee TV
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|SD
|283
|Zing
|Music
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|284
|& Picture
|Movies
|Hindi
|6.00
|SD
|285
|Zee Bangla
|GEC
|Bangla
|19.00
|SD
|286
|Zee Marathi
|GEC
|Marathi
|19.00
|SD
|287
|Living Foodz
|Infotainment
|English/Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|288
|Zee TV HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|289
|Zee Cinema HD
|Movies
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|290
|& TV
|GEC
|Hindi
|12.00
|SD
|291
|& TV HD
|GEC
|Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|292
|Zee Kannada
|GEC
|Kannada
|19.00
|SD
|293
|Zee Telugu
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|SD
|294
|& Pictures HD
|Movies
|English/Hindi
|19.00
|HD
|295
|Zee Cinemalu
|Movies
|Telugu
|10.00
|SD
|296
|Zee Yuva
|GEC
|Marathi
|1.00
|SD
|297
|Zee Marathi HD
|GEC
|Marathi
|19.00
|HD
|298
|& Prive HD
|Movies
|English
|19.00
|HD
|299
|Zee Bangla HD
|GEC
|Bangla
|19.00
|HD
|300
|Zee Tamil HD
|GEC
|Tamil
|19.00
|HD
|301
|Zee Cinemalu HD
|Movies
|Telugu
|16.00
|HD
|302
|Zee Telugu HD
|GEC
|Telugu
|19.00
|HD
|303
|Zee Tamil
|GEC
|Tamil
|12.00
|SD
|304
|Zee Kannada HD
|GEC
|Kannada
|19.00
|HD
|305
|Zee Anmol Cinema
|Movies
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|306
|& Flix HD
|Movies
|English
|19.00
|HD
|307
|& Flix
|Movies
|English
|15.00
|SD
|308
|Zee Keralam HD
|GEC
|Malayalam
|8.00
|HD
|309
|Zee Keralam
|GEC
|Malayalam
|0.10
|SD
|310
|Zee ETC
|Music
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|311
|Zee Anmol
|GEC
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|312
|Big Magic
|GEC
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|313
|Big Ganga
|GEC
|Bhojpuri
|0.50
|SD
|314
|Zee Classic
|Movies
|Hindi
|0.50
|SD
|315
|&Xplore HD
|Movies
|Hindi
|4.00
|HD
|316
|Zee Talkies HD
|Movies
|Marathi
|19.00
|HD
|317
|Ganga Biskope
|Movies
|Bhojpuri
|0.10
|SD
|38
|Zee Media Corporation Limited
|318
|Zee 24 Taas
|News
|Marathi
|0.10
|SD
|319
|Zee Odisha
|News
|Odia
|0.10
|SD
|320
|Zee Business
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|321
|Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|322
|Zee Madhya Pradesh Chattisgarh
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|323
|Zee Salaam
|News
|Urdu
|0.10
|SD
|324
|Zee 24 Kalak
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|325
|WION
|News
|Hindi
|1.00
|SD
|326
|Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttrakhand
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|327
|Zee Hindustan
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|328
|Zee Bihar Jharkhand
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|329
|Zee News
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|330
|Zee Rajasthan News
|News
|Hindi
|0.10
|SD
|39
|Zoom Entertainment Network Limited
|331
|Movies Now
|Movies
|English
|10.00
|SD
Note: The IBF or Indian Broadcasting Foundation has announced that four Pay TV channels- Sony Pal, Star Utsav, Zee Anmol and Colors Rishtey will be offered for free during the lockdown period in India.
Also, the Pay TV channels mentioned in the table above are up to October 31, 2019. The data is sourced from Trai’s website.
Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.
