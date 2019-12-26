Oppo Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 With Dual-Mode 5G, Quad Cameras and Big Batteries Announced

Highlights Both the Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro offer dual-mode 5G support

Oppo Reno 3 features MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset

The Reno 3 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset

Oppo Reno 3 series is now official in China and they are not the affordable 5G phones as we expected. The Oppo Reno 3 series has two phones- Oppo Reno 3 and the Oppo Reno 3 Pro; Both the phones feature dual-mode 5G support, quad cameras and bigger batteries. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro starts at 3,999 Yuan in China which is twice the price of Redmi K30’s 5G model. The Oppo Reno 3 is the world’s first phone to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset built on the 7nm manufacturing process. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro looks a lot similar to the Huawei P30 Pro- both from the front and back. Oppo also said that it would announce the international availability of both the phones very soon. However, we believe that these phones may not reach the Indian market; Even if Oppo plans to launch them in India, the company will have to choose entirely different chipsets.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Reno 3 Pro is probably the best-looking phone Oppo has ever launched. The handset rocks a 6.5-inch curved Super AMOLED screen on the front with 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oppo went with a punch-hole screen for the Reno 3 Pro and not the usual teardrop notch display or a pop-up camera module which delivers a full-screen experience. The Reno 3 Pro has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It’s good to see Oppo going for 8GB of RAM even for the base model.

Moving onto the cameras, the Reno 3 Pro has quad cameras on the back featuring a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter is also present to offer 5x hybrid zoom functionality. On the front, the Reno 3 Pro has a 32MP shooter

Because the chipset has 5G support, the Reno 3 Pro has Dual-Mode 5G, Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and NFC. As for the battery, we are looking at 4025mAh unit with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 3: Specifications and Features

Generally, smartphone brands try not to differentiate the Pro and non-Pro variants, but that’s not the case with Oppo. The Oppo Reno 3 differs a lot when compared to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The Reno 3 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a traditional teardrop notch on top. It also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. Underneath, the Reno 3 has the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 1000L octa-core chipset which is built on 7nm manufacturing process. This phone also comes with a base of 8GB RAM which goes all the way up to 12GB.

Both the phones run ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 out of the box, which is a good thing to see. The Oppo Reno 3 offers Dual-Mode 5G, Dual 4G, VoLTE, 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and NFC. The Reno 3 sports a 4025mAh battery and also has VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

Cameras on the Oppo Reno 3 include a 64MP primary shooter (sensor not yet confirmed by Oppo), 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The handset rocks a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Oppo Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro: Pricing Detailed

The Oppo Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro come in two variants. The Reno 3 will be available for purchase in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+128GB variants, priced at 3,399 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,500) and 3,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 37,500). The Reno 3 also comes in two variants- 8GB+128GB priced at 3,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,500) and 12GB+256GB model which will retail for 4,499 Yuan (approx. Rs 45,500).