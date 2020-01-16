Oppo F15 With Quad Cameras, Helio P70 SoC Launched in India: A New Redmi Note 8 Pro Competitor?

Highlights The Oppo F15 comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

The smartphone has been priced at Rs 19,990

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with same amount of RAM and storage is retailing for Rs 17,990

Oppo F15 has made its debut in India earlier today. The smartphone comes in a single variant and costs Rs 19,990. Specifications of the Oppo F15 include MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, quad cameras on the back and a gorgeous design. The Oppo F15 takes on the likes of Realme X2, Redmi Note 8 Pro and other devices in the sub-Rs 20,000 price point. Oppo’s F series of phones are always aimed at the offline market, and in the coming weeks, we may see the brand launching Oppo F15 Pro smartphone as well. The Oppo F15 seems very good on paper, but the chipset is a dated one. To recall, Oppo used the same MediaTek Helio P70 chipset on the Oppo F11 Pro as well. Also, we have phones with Helio P70 priced under Rs 10,000 (Realme 3), so it’s a big letdown for the smartphone.

Oppo F15: What it Offers to the Users

The Oppo F15 is a mid-range smartphone from the Chinese company. Priced at Rs 19,990, it comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Oppo has launched the device in two colours- Lightening Black and Unicorn White. In terms of design, the Oppo F15 looks very identical to the Realme XT and Realme X2 smartphones, especially in the Unicorn White colour options. On the front, the phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a teardrop notch on top. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology.

As for the hardware, we get the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone measures 7.9mm thick and weighs 172 grams.

Moving on to the cameras, the Oppo F15 featured a quad-camera setup on the back. There’s a primary 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, paired with 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera setup is very much identical to the one very saw on the Realme 5 Pro. On the front, the Oppo F15 has a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Oppo F15 include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The phone runs ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. Oppo should have launched the device with ColorOS 7 out of the box. Lastly, the phone rocks a 4000mAh battery and offers 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support. That said, the charging technology is the same one we get on the Realme X2 priced at Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Offers Better Specs Than Oppo F15

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the best smartphone under Rs 15,000 right now. At a starting price of Rs 14,999, the Note 8 Pro packs a punch when it comes to specs; It has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with HDR10 support and comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. The 8GB+128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at Rs 17,999, which is Rs 2,000 less than the launch price of Oppo F15.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers 64MP quad-camera setup, 20MP selfie camera, dedicated microSD card slot and 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Note 8 Pro wins on the chipset and pricing fronts, but the Oppo F15 offers an AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner and fast charging.