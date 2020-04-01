OnePlus 8 Pro Colour Options, Renders and Camera Specs Leaked

Highlights The OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive in three colour options including a new Ultramarine Blue option

OnePlus says the phone will pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM

The OnePlus 8 series will go official on April 14

Alongside the standard OnePlus 8, the Chinese smartphone brand will also be announcing the OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14. Earlier this week, hi-resolution renders of the OnePlus 8 were leaked online, and now, renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro along with camera specs and colour options have leaked online. The information coming from Roland Quandt of Winfuture.de says the Pro model will be available in three colour options- Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue. Unlike the OnePlus 8 which will arrive in an Interstellar Glow colour model, the 8 Pro will come in three colour variants as mentioned above. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will have a special colour model with Onyx Black and Glacial Green being the standard ones.

OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Confirm Quad-Camera Setup and Dual Curved Screen

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be a successor to the OnePlus 7T Pro so it will have the dual-curved screen. However, the 8 Pro will feature a punch-hole on the top left instead of the pop-up camera module we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro. As for the display specs, the handset will have a 6.78-inch screen with 1300nits brightness, HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The selfie camera will be a 16MP module, as per the same report.

The volume rockers are on the left, while the alert slider and power button are on the right side. As noted, the OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive in three colour options with the Ultramarine Blue model being the unique offering. For OnePlus 8, the company will be launching an Interstellar Glow option.

OnePlus 8 Pro to Pack Dual 48MP Rear Cameras

The same report from WinFuture says the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack quad-camera on the rear. The primary sensor used by OnePlus will be 48MP Sony IMX689 with f/1.78 aperture that works in tandem with a 48MP secondary Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP monochrome sensor. The secondary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor will reportedly have 120-degree field-of-view for ultra-wide-angle shots. Notably, this is the same camera setup we get on the Oppo Find X2 Pro as well.

As for the hardware details, OnePlus already confirmed the phone would be powered by Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with 5G support, UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive in 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage models.

The official launch of OnePlus 8 series is set for April 14 in India and international markets, while the same phones will launch in China on April 16.