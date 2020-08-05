OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS 10.3.4 With July 2020 Android Security Patch

OnePlus just released an update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T – OxygenOS 10.3.5. Now OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are getting the same OxygenOS update as well. This OTA update will be rolled out in a phased manner. So initially, only a select few users are going to get this update. The European Union (EU) nations will get the same update but its build number is different – 10.0.7. This update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is bringing support for OnePlus Buds and also equips the smartphones with the latest July 2020 Android security patch.

OxygenOS 10.3.4/10.0.7 Update Changelog and Availability

OxygenOS 10.3.4 comes with support for OnePlus Buds which are the first TWS earphones from the Chinese manufacturer. OnePlus has been rolling out the support for OnePlus Buds to its other smartphones as well — OnePlus 6 series, OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord.

Users can now customise the ‘Clock Style’ from the customisation option which is inside the settings. Along with this, a new Chromatic effect has been added to the Reading Mode. It will provide a better saturation of colours and colour range so that the reading experience of a user is smooth and comfortable.

The update also brings the latest July 2020 Android security patch for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Some users reported that double-tapping isn’t waking up the screen of their device, that issue has been fixed now. Wrong display names of SIM cards inserted in the device has been fixed as well.

OxygenOS 10.3.4 is available for users in India and some other major global markets. It was confirmed by OnePlus in its community forum yesterday. But since it is a phased rollout, some users will get the update early and some will get it at a later stage. The update rollout isn’t fixated on a specific region as of now. OnePlus said that the update is going to random users. OxygenOS 10.0.7 update will start rolling out for users living in EU soon as well. It is advised for the users to not use VPN for downloading the update.