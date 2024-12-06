Nokia Scores Big with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Deal for 4G/5G Networks

Nokia, a Finnish telecom gear maker, has won a deal from Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to help deploy 4G and 5G networks. Indosat is an Indonesian telecom services provider (TSP) offering nationwide services. The telecom operator has given Nokia an order for 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) products across multiple regions in Indonesia. This partnership will also witness Indosat and Nokia deploy advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and more.









Indosat will use Nokia's multiband radio technology to expand its network and improve services in key areas of Indonesia. In a release, Indosat said that this positions Nokia as a leading technology provider in the country. Nokia and Indosat will further collaborate to achieve shared goals of customer retention, revenue growth, and network optimisation. The goal of the two companies is to deliver an elevated experience to the customers.

Read More - OnePlus 13 to Support of 5.5G in India, Initiative Under Project Starlight

The companies have confirmed that their collaboration will also focus on exploring fixed wireless access (FWA) in select regions. The combination of 4G, 5G and FWA will help Indonesians in getting enhanced connectivity and would contribute to the economic growth of the country.

"At Indosat, our purpose is to empower Indonesia, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to connect more people and make digitalization accessible to everyone. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide reliable connectivity. Moreover, this partnership is a pivotal step toward integrating AI into our ecosystem, paving the way for smarter, more efficient networks that will shape Indonesia’s digital future and elevate the quality of life for every Indonesian," said Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings Back Rs 289 Plan with Reduced Validity

Tommi Uitto, President Mobile Networks, Nokia said, "Nokia is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with IOH, and this extended agreement marks a pivotal moment for both our companies in Indonesia. By leveraging our state-of-the-art Radio Access Network solutions and AI-driven capabilities, we are empowering IOH to build a robust, future-ready network. This deal not only reinforces our leadership in the 4G and 5G space but also deepens our commitment to supporting Indonesia’s digital transformation and growing mobile ecosystem."