HMD Global Revises Android 10 Update Rollout Schedule for Nokia Smartphones

Highlights The cases of Coronavirus have surpassed 1,20,000

Android 10 Update might roll out in the second quarter of 2020 for Nokia smartphones

Nokia has already rolled out Android 10 Update to some smartphones

The growing cases of Coronavirus are increasing trouble for various industries around the globe. As of the current stats, nearly 1,20,000 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus, and the numbers are increasing day by day. Tech industry which is one of the major industries, is also facing hassle and losses due to the virus outbreak. A recent announcement by HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on his Twitter account noted that Android 10 update which is scheduled on all Nokia smartphones would be revised because of the Coronavirus outbreak around the globe. HMD Global rolled out Android 10 update to more than five smartphones as of now and various Nokia phones are expected to get the update in Q1 2020.

HMD Global Revises Android 10 Update Schedule for Nokia Devices

As per the Twitter statement made by Juho Sarvikas, HMD is planning to be the fastest brand to roll out Android 10 in its entire range of smartphones. Nokia has previously rolled out Android 10 update on some of their smartphones like Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8.1 and several more. It is expected that Android 10 update on some Nokia Smartphones will be rolled in the second quarter of 2020.

Also, the revised roadmap of Android 10 update will differ from regions, local variances and operator approval. Earlier when Google announced the Android 10 update on their Pixel devices, HMD was the first company which showed their interest in the new update.

Nokia 9 PureView Receives a Price Slash in India

Back in 2019, Nokia unveiled its flagship phone the Nokia 9 Pureview in India with a Penta-lens camera setup which attracted the buyers. Under the veil, the device rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which comes with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Not only this, but the device is also packed with 3320mAh battery and has already received Android 10 update. In an attempt to attract more buyers and create a successor of its flagship smartphone, the company has slashed the price of Nokia 9 PureView by Rs 15,000. The device which was earlier priced at Rs 49,999 will now be available for just Rs 34,999 on the company’s official website.

Also, the smartphone is available on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart with no-cost EMI options on selected credit cards.