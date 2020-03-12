BSNL Launches Digital Payments Platform Bharat InstaPay in Partnership With SBI

Highlights Bharat InstaPay has nothing to offer for the customers of the company

BSNL Bharat InstaPay is aimed at the channel partners of the company

The service has been announced in partnership with SBI

Government-owned telecom service provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), today announced its digital payments service called ‘Bharat InstaPay‘ for all its channel partners across the country. BSNL confirmed that Bharat InstaPay is powered by SBI and it shall enable all types of channel partners for doing their payment transactions digitally on a 24X7 basis. Bharat InstaPay is purely aimed at the BSNL channel partners as it removes the hassle of going to a BSNL office to complete a transaction. BSNL also confirmed that it integrated IT platform with SBI’s banking platform and a unique digital identification has been given to each BSNL channel partner for carrying out the payments.

Bharat InstaPay by BSNL: What Exactly Is It?

Aforesaid, BSNL’s IT platform has been integrated with SBI’s banking platform. A Digital Identification will be given to each of BSNL channel partner for carrying out digital payments, said the company CMD, Shri P.K. Purwar. Furthermore, he added that this move would help BSNL’s channel partners to do digital transactions, any time of the day without any need to visit BSNL offices for any paperwork.

This will not only improve BSNL’s credibility towards partners, but it will also help in the growth of partners’ business at a faster pace, said Purwar. Additionally, BSNL has introduced a one-time online verification process which is to be done by the partners themselves by visiting the newly designed Bharat InstaPay portal.

Once the BSNL channel partner verifies, all transactions can be carried out without any human intervention on a 24X7 basis.

Shri Dinesh Khara, Managing Director, SBI has reiterated during the launch that SBI will always be at the forefront to support all digital initiatives of the company.

“BSNL is also one of SBI’s connectivity partner for its complete digitally-enabled banking network across India. We are continuously working to improve the business convenience to all our partners, by enabling digital platforms, thereby simplifying the business processes,” commented Shri Vivek Banzal, Dir (CFA), BSNL Board.

BSNL Bharat InstaPay Has Nothing to Deal With Customers

Having said that, Bharat InstaPay has nothing to offer for the customers of the company. BSNL is performing really well in recent times, especially after the recent tariff hike for prepaid users. For instance, the telco added more subscribers than Reliance Jio and any other private operator for the first time during the month of December 2019. Once BSNL launches 4G services, the subscriber acquisition will only get better.