Nokia 3.1 Plus Receives Android 10 Update, All You Should Know

HMD Global has been working really hard in rolling out updates for the lower end Nokia phones. HMD Global is the company which overlooks the manufacturing of Nokia devices and develops it. The smartphone manufacturer has decided to upgrade some of the lower end devices of Nokia with the rollout of Android 10. Much recently, the company announced that it will be rolling out the Android 10 update for its Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 devices. Now the Android 10 update is going to be received by Nokia 3.1 Plus users as well.

Update to be Rolled Out in a Phased Manner

For the users operating Nokia 3.1 Plus, they will be getting the update on their devices in a phased manner. 10% of the approved markets for the upgrade will receive the OTA update today itself. The next 50% of users will get their Android 10 update by May 16 and by May 18, 100% of the users will have received the update. Some of the major regions which are included in the approved markets are – India, Hong Kong, Egypt, Denmark etc.

Nokia 3.1 Users to Get Enhanced Android Experience

After the update, HMD Global and Nokia are confident that their users will get an enhanced Android experience. The Android 10 updates are specially customised by HMD Global to support the lower end devices and that is why the users will get a very unique experience of Android 10. Nokia 3.1 Plus has a 6-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1440 pixels resolution and has 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Helio 22 chipset and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. But one good thing about the device is that users can expand it to 400GB with the help of MicroSD card. There is another variant of the device as well, it comes with 3GB+32GB. It has a decent 3500mAh battery which along with the Helio 22 chipset is a strong combination as the chipset is designed to have power-saving capabilities.