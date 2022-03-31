Netplus Rs 999 Broadband Plan is Just as Good as What Jio and Airtel Offer

Both Jio and Airtel offer a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with good high-speed connectivity and provides added benefits as well. While these are the ISPs that dominate the market, a relatively lesser-known company Netplus also offers equivalent broadband services in select states of India. Not only does Netplus offer good connectivity speed but also provides access to OTT platforms. Mentioned below are the Rs 999 broadband plans offered by Netplus, Jio and Airtel along with the pack details.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides truly unlimited plans that offer access to the OTT platform. Netplus offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 999 per month which is exclusive of taxes.

Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. The plan offers a choice for the users to go for either an Amazon Prime Video subscription or a bundled pack of Zee5 Premium, Voot Select and EROS Now. Moreover, the data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.

Jio’s 150 Mbps Plan

One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection also offers plans with OTT access starting from the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.