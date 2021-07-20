Netplus Broadband is yet another wired broadband service provider which has been increasing its foothold in certain parts of the country. Apart from the big names which pop up everywhere, like Reliance Jio’s JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber service, and BSNL FTTH, these companies sometimes offer better services in terms of speeds, cost, and other add-ons as well. As for Netplus Broadband, the company is mostly consolidated to the northern states like Uttarakhand, UP, Delhi, Himachal, and J&K and is providing some very attractive plans which give tough competition to the likes of Xstream Fibre and JioFiber as well. Today, we are comparing the Rs 999 broadband plan being offered by Netplus broadband against the same price plan being offered by other service providers.

Netplus Broadband Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 Netplus Broadband is offering truly unlimited data with a speed of 200 Mbps. There is also an unlimited calling facility bundled with this plan. In this plan, the subscribers also get a subscription to a handful of OTT services like VOOT Select, EROS NOW, and ZEE 5. Apart from this, the most attractive part of this service is the IPTV subscription bundled along with this plan which offers 335+ SD channels. This is one feature that sets it apart from the other broadband providers.

Rs 999 Broadband Plan by JioFiber and Airtel Xstream

As for the Rs 999 broadband plan by JioFiber, the subscriber gets 150 Mbps service for 3,300GB of data. There are also unlimited calls in this plan paired with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription and Prime Video as well. The subscribers also get the IPTV subscription of JioTV as well. Hence, except in terms of speed which differs by 50 Mbps, even this plan of JioFiber compares a little to the Netplus Broadband plan.

The Airtel Xstream Fibre plan also offers 200 Mbps speed with unlimited calling, and OTT subscriptions like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and some Airtel services. However, the Airtel Xstream subscription misses out on the IPTV subscription. This tells us that the Netplus Broadband plan is actually value for money on a lot of fronts.