MTS Teams up With Huawei to Deploy 5G Services in Moscow

MTS used Huawei’s Super Blade Site Solution to deploy 5G services across 14 destinations in Moscow

By April 20th, 2021 AT 10:30 AM
    The largest mobile network operator of Russia, MTS has teamed up with Huawei to deploy 5G services in 14 iconic destinations across Moscow. To push users in adopting the 5G technology, MTS and Huawei have also launched a ‘5G Has Come’ immersive promotional strategy to showcase an innovative and new smartphone experience with fast internet speed, connection and smooth gaming experience.

    As reported by Light Reading, the new deployment of 5G services across Moscow marks the achievement of ‘5G City’ in the joint innovation project. Also, the milestone has accelerated the pace of 5G commercialization in Russia.

    MTS Was the First Telecom Operator in Russia with 5G License

    MTS was the foundational stone of the commercialization of 5G in Russia. The network operator was the first entity in Russia that was given a commercial 5G license. Also, the network operator has given strategic priority to the 5G footprint and development. Tracing back to last year, MTS teamed up with Vladivostok TV to host a live TV service using 5G services.

    The TV service was instantly picked by users. Recently, MTS and Huawei joined forces for live broadcasts using Huawei 5G smartphones in 14 5G experience arenas. The test results were positive for both entities. The sole message of showcasing the immersive experience of 5G services to Russia was achieved. The test results showed over 1Gbps internet speed, 2GB of files and applications downloaded in nearly 10 seconds and online gaming latency requirements anywhere.

    MTS Used Super Blade Site Solution by Huawei for 5G Services Deployment

    To deploy 5G services in 14 pilots across Moscow, MTS used Huawei’s Super Blade Site Solution. Since 40% of sites in Moscow are macro pole sites, the Super Blade Site Solution with AAU, RF and BBU products resolve difficulties in site rent and antenna installation space. Victor Belov, who is the CTO of MTS, said that 5G will always remain the top priority for MTS, and the recent deployment of 5G services in 14 destinations will help a big chunk of subscribers in experiencing multiple benefits of 5G such as high bandwidth and low latency. Also, the recent deployment of 5G services has given a unique opportunity to the entity to monitor infrastructure performance and service quality under real usage.

