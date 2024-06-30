

MTN Ghana has announced the start of a major network upgrade across the country to improve customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. The upgrade will involve replacing existing mobile network infrastructure with more efficient and environmentally friendly equipment. The project will be completed in August 2024.

Also Read: MTN South Africa Inks Pact for Cooperation on Net5.5G









Focus on Service Reliability and Customer Experience

MTN Ghana emphasised the importance of having a state-of-the-art network to support the business's evolution into a platform player. The company said that this upgrade will result in a more reliable and robust service for customers.

"The plan also involves replacing older equipment with modern, lighter, and more energy-efficient ones, which will result in a clean-up of our towers," MTN Ghana said.

The company acknowledged that while the project is not expected to negatively impact network performance, customers may experience intermittent disruptions.

Also Read: NuRAN Secures NaaS Agreement With MTN Group for 250 Sites in Africa

Investment and Sustainable Growth

MTN Ghana says it remains on track to invest USD 1 billion in its network by 2025. The company continues to expand coverage, enhance customer data experience, and promote sustainable practices.