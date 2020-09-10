Motorola Razr 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5G Support Launched, Coming to India Soon

Motorola has officially announced the second-generation Motorola Razr aka Motorola Razr 5G. The handset brings some improvements to the Motorola Razr that was launched a few months ago in India as well as other markets. The Razr 5G will also launch in India, as confirmed by a landing page on the company’s official website. The Razr 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC which also paves the way for 5G support. This time around, Motorola has launched the phone in three colours- Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold. The company has tweaked the hinge design on the Razr 5G and it is now said to be more durable. Continue reading to know more about the Motorola Razr 5G in detail.

Motorola Razr 5G: Specifications and Features

The Motorola Razr 5G is a vertically folding phone with an inner display of 6.2-inches and an outer display of 2.7-inches. The 6.2-inch CinemaVision screen has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and it is an OLED panel. When held vertically, the narrow design means it’s easy to use with just one hand.

The screen works in accord with the company’s unique hinge design, offering zero-gap closure on a foldable phone. When the phone is folded, we get to see the inner screen of 2.7-inch. The compact screen can be used to click pictures, navigate Google Maps and also control music. Motorola says the Razr 5G is designed to withstand up to 200,000 flips, meaning it would take a power user over five years to reach that level of use

On the hardware front, the Motorola Razr 5G offers Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone has a 48MP primary shooter with quad-pixel technology; It seems like Motorola is using Samsung’s 48MP sensor on the Razr 5G and the phone also has Optical Image Stabilisation support. The 48MP camera system also doubles as the selfie camera when the phone is closed. Additionally, Motorola has also added a 20MP camera which comes in handy for video calls when the phone is not folded.

Lastly, the Motorola Razr 5G boots Android 10 out of the box and it has a 2800mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Motorola Razr 5G: Expected Pricing in India

As mentioned above, Motorola already created a landing page where it is asking users to register themselves for staying up to date on when the Razr 5G launches in India. The original Motorola Razr landed in India for Rs 1,24,999 We are expecting the Razr 5G also to cost over Rs 1,00,000 in India, despite having mid-range specs.

In the United States, the Razr 5G will be available at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon.com and Motorola.com for $1,399.99 (approx. Rs 1,04,000).