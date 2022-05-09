Motorola Moto Edge 30 Arrives in India This Week – Here’s All You Need to Know

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola is all set to introduce its Moto Edge 30 smartphone in India this week. The company has previously announced that the smartphone will be launched on May 12 and has advertised it as the “world’s thinnest 5G smartphone.” It is expected that Motorola Moto Edge 30 will be a mid-premium smartphone and is going to be the same as its global version when it comes to the specifications. Let’s take a look at the specifications, pricing and other details related to Moto Edge 30 which is arriving this week.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Specs

Motorola Moto Edge 30 will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device has a centrally placed punch-hole design housing the selfie camera. Edge 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC which is an enhanced variant of the well-known Snapdragon 778 chipset.

The processor on the device is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The smartphone operates on Android 12 Based My UX out of the box which provides a near-stock Android experience. One notable downside of the smartphone is its smaller battery of just 4020mAh which supports 33W fast charging tech. The battery of the device has been sacrificed because of its super-thin design.

As far as the camera module is considered, Motorola Moto Edge 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens with OIS and all-pixel focus. The device has another 50MP sensor for its ultra-wide camera with 118° FOV which can also be used as a macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Other features on the smartphone include dual-sim 5G (sub-6 GHz), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB-C port. Moreover, the 3.5 mm headphone jack is absent on the smartphone and it comes with IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price

Motorola Moto Edge 30 is expected to launch in India with a price mark somewhere between Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000. The company is yet to officially reveal the price details of the device. However, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail outlets in India.