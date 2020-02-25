Key Specifications of Motorola Edge+, One Mid and Moto G8 Power Lite Leaked Online

Highlights Motorola Edge+ is rumoured to come with a Curved screen and 90Hz refresh rate

The Edge+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM

Motorola will also release two mid-range devices- the Motorola One Mid and Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola is looking to start 2020 with a bang. The company has various products in the pipeline like the Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 Power Lite and several other Motorola One smartphones. Details of three unreleased Motorola smartphones have now surfaced online, thanks to a tweet by XDA’s Mishaal Rahman. Going by the tweets, it seems like the Motorola Edge+ will be the company’s flagship device after the Moto Z3 that was released back in July 2018. The Moto Edge+ will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC which we have already seen on the Realme X50 Pro. So the Moto Edge+ will offer 5G support. Motorola, back in December 2019, also confirmed that it would be releasing a mid-range phone with Snapdragon 765G SoC, but we may see this handset coming to the Indian market anytime soon. The Motorola One Mid will be a mid-range smartphone from the brand powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC, whereas the Moto G8 Power Lite will feature MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Motorola Edge+ Key Specifications Include Snapdragon 865 and 12GB RAM

Motorola’s Edge+ will be taking on some of the high-end phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and others. The name of the handset was already confirmed earlier by popular tipster Evan Blass, and now, key specifications of the handset are leaked by Mishaal Rahman. The tweet by the XDA Editor says the Motorola Edge+ will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC underneath along with up to 12GB of RAM. It seems like all the flagship devices in 2020 will come in a 12GB RAM variant, whereas the same was 8GB in India in 2019.

The smartphone will flaunt a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved display with 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. While the tipster did not mention the screen type, we are expecting it to be an AMOLED panel. The phone will have a beefy 5000mAh or 5170mAh battery. In the United States, the Motorola Edge+ will be part of Verizon/ROW.

Motorola One Mid and Moto G8 Power Lite Specs Leaked

Moving on, he also posted key specifications of the Motorola One Mid. The One Mid will rock a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset and will be backed by a 4000mAh battery. Since the Motorola One Mid could be a mid-range device, we are expecting it to have an LCD panel.

Lastly, we have two details of the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery. Motorola will also be launching the Moto G8 Power very soon.

Motorola did not confirm the existence of these smartphones and the release date is also not known yet.