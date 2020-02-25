Redmi K30 Pro to Feature Bezel-Less Screen, Official Launch Set for March

Highlights Redmi K30 Pro will have 5G support and Snapdragon 865 SoC

The Chinese company says it will launch the K30 Pro in March

Redmi K20 Pro discontinued in China as the successor is arriving

After being in the news for a while, the Redmi K30 Pro is now officially confirmed by the company in China. Redmi will be launching the K30 Pro in China next month and the company already discontinued Redmi K20 Pro to make way for the successor. An official poster of the Redmi K30 Pro is posted on microblogging portal Weibo which reveals the handset will have 5G support, notch-less screen and a pop-up selfie camera. The Redmi K30 Pro was recently rumoured to offer dual pop-up selfie cameras like the Vivo V17 Pro, but the company did not confirm this rumour. The design of the handset will also be different compared to the Redmi K20 Pro as Redmi might choose the rear panel design of the Redmi K30 5G launched in China.

Redmi K30 Pro Official Poster Reveals Design Elements

As you can see from the image, the Redmi K30 Pro lacks a notch and the top bezel is very thin as well. This essentially means the phone will sport a pop-up selfie camera similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. But some recently surfaced renders of the Redmi K30 Pro revealed the phone would offer dual cameras in the pop-up module, similar to the Vivo V17 Pro. The Redmi K30 offers dual selfie cameras so Xiaomi seems to retain the same for the K30 Pro as well. The usage of pop-up camera module means we can see the Redmi K30 Pro having an OLED screen, unlike the Redmi K30 5G which sports a 120Hz IPS LCD panel.

The poster also shows the volume rockers and power button; The power button is coloured similar to the Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi K30 Pro: Rumoured Specifications and Launch Date

The official poster also shows the handset will launch sometime in March and the India launch will happen at a later date. The Redmi K30 4G arrived in India as Poco X2, but we may not see it happening with the Redmi K30 Pro as Xiaomi brought the Redmi K20 series to the Indian market last year.

As for the rumoured specs, the phone will likely employ a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint scanner. Similar to the Redmi K30, the Redmi K30 Pro will also have quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being the 64MP Sony IMX686 lens. The phone is said to come with a 4700mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. We might see Redmi launching the device with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.