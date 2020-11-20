Most Expensive Broadband Plans from BSNL, Airtel and Jio You Can Pick in India

November 20th, 2020
    The demand for broadband internet connection has grown multiple folds over the last few months in India. This is because of people working from home, students streaming classes online, and then over-the-top (OTT) content streaming for entertainment purposes. Some of the best broadband plans are also some of the most expensive ones. So today we are going to list all the most expensive broadband plans from BSNL Bharat Fiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and JioFiber. Keep reading ahead to find out more about these plans.

    BSNL Most Expensive Broadband Plan – Rs 16,999 Per Month

    The most expensive broadband plan from BSNL comes for Rs 16,999 per month. It offers users 100 Mbps internet speed up till 3,500GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 10 Mbps. Along with the broadband connection, users also get a free landline connection with unlimited calling.

    It is a bit strange to see this plan from BSNL priced so high since almost the same benefits are offered by other broadband service providers for less than Rs 1,000 now.

    JioFiber Most Expensive Broadband Plan – Rs 8,499 Per Month

    The most expensive plan from JioFiber comes for Rs 8,499 per month. With this plan, users get 1 Gbps internet speed along with 6,600GB monthly FUP data. There is free voice calling included with the plan as well. Users also get access to OTT benefits such as Netflix Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLiv, ZEE5, ALTBalaji, Voot Kids, Hoichoi, Shemaroo Me, Lionsgate Play, JioSaavn, JioCinema, Discovery+, Voot Select, and Eros Now.

    Airtel Xstream Fiber Most Expensive Broadband Plan – Rs 3,999 Per Month

    The most expensive broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber is Rs 3,999 per month plan. It offers 1 Gbps speed with unlimited data (3.3TB or 3,333GB) per month. Adding to this, there is also free voice calling benefit included in the plan. Users also get access to multiple OTT platforms such as Lionsgate, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Shemaroo Me, Ultra, and Hungama Play. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included as well.

