Momentum Partners OneWeb and Eutelsat to Deliver Connectivity Solutions for Oil and Gas Industry

Momentum, a leading provider of enterprise connectivity solutions in North and South America, has announced an enhanced agreement with OneWeb and Eutelsat to deliver high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity solutions for the oil and gas industry. The partnership aims to bring reliable and real-time communications services to oil and gas projects and facilities in remote areas across Canada and the United States.

Partnership for Enhanced Satellite Connectivity

According to the joint statement, under the enhanced agreement, Momentum will leverage OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency satellite fleet along with Eutelsat's Advance global connectivity solution. As an existing customer of Eutelsat, Momentum will now also distribute OneWeb's LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite communications services in key markets.

Comprehensive Solutions for Remote Operations

The collaboration between Momentum, OneWeb, and Eutelsat will enable oil and gas customers to remotely control, monitor, manage, and secure critical infrastructure at multiple site locations in real time.

Momentum's comprehensive solution set is designed to meet the needs of clients requiring connectivity for multiple critical sites, offering reliable and managed services in even the most remote areas.

By integrating satellite services from both Eutelsat and OneWeb, Momentum will provide its clients with a full suite of true enterprise business network connectivity solutions.

These solutions will deliver high capacity, high-speed, low-latency services with quick setup and development, backed by robust support structures and services. With stable and fast download and upload speeds, along with low latency, remote oil and gas clients can rely on the secure and reliable transfer of critical business data between their head offices and remote locations.

According to Momentum, Eutelsat's robust connectivity solutions, combined with OneWeb's global LEO constellation, perfectly complement Momentum's enterprise connectivity services.

The partnership between Momentum, OneWeb, and Eutelsat represents a significant step forward in delivering advanced connectivity solutions to the oil and gas industry.