Citymesh Expands Into the Netherlands With Acquisition of Aerea Networks

Citymesh, a Belgian telecom player, is expanding its presence to the Netherlands, close to the bustling port of Rotterdam. According to the statement, the expansion involves the acquisition of the customer portfolio, a key manager, and expertise from the Dutch company Aerea Networks. Aerea Networks is a provider of services for temporary events based in Oostvoorne.

Acquisition of Aerea Networks

Citymesh emphasizes that the growing demand for private 4G/5G networks and temporary networks, especially for events, along with the presence of their shareholder Cegeka in the Netherlands, makes this acquisition a logical step forward.

Citymesh says it is well-positioned to offer comprehensive packages ranging from 0G to 5G and from fibre to WiFi with the assets gained through the acquisition. Citymesh believes that connectivity knows no borders and is determined to bring its solutions to the Dutch market.

Focus on the Events Sector

Aerea believes this synergy will yield exceptional results, particularly in the events sector, where the demand for reliable connectivity is guaranteed. With Citymesh's expertise in WiFi and LAN, the duo aims to elevate the connectivity landscape for events in the Netherlands, ensuring a seamless and unmatched experience.

Also, with the support of Cegeka's experience in the Dutch market, Citymesh is confident in its ability to drive innovation and excellence in data capture, secure transport, and cloud services with artificial intelligence, also referred to as the "Trinity of Innovation."

This move by Citymesh signifies a development in the telecom landscape, promising advanced connectivity solutions and cutting-edge innovations for customers in the Netherlands and beyond.