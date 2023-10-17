Mila to Upgrade Fibre Network in Iceland to 10G

Reported by Srikapardhi

Iceland's telecommunications service provider Mila is upgrading its fiber network to support new multi-gigabit services for its customers across Iceland.

Iceland's telecommunications service provider, Mila, is upgrading its fibre network to support new multi-gigabit services for its more than 60,000 customers across Iceland. Mila has chosen Nokia as its sole supplier to upgrade its access network to a multi-PON 10G Broadband solution.

Also Read: Mila and Farice Complete First Phase of New 400 Gbps Transmission System in Iceland




Strengthening Iceland's Connectivity

According to the official release, the multi-PON solution will initially be deployed in the capital city of Reykjavik before expanding to other cities and regions. Mila has built an extensive access network that connects nearly every company and household in Iceland, with more than 90 percent of homes having access to 1 Gbps internet speeds.

Meeting Growing Demands

Mila said the increasing demands for remote work, gaming, enterprise applications, and the digital economy are driving the necessity for new multi-gigabit services. That's why Mila is upgrading its entire network to 10G, establishing a future-ready network capable of meeting the growing consumer demand for increased capacity and enhanced broadband services.

Also Read: atNorth Announces Fully Operational Third Iceland Data Center, ICE03

Technology Deployed

The upgrade, which involves enhancing existing Nokia fibre nodes and optical line terminals, is expected to be completed by 2024, according to the official release.

The currently deployed fibre access solution supports three generations of PON technologies, including GPON, XGS-PON, and 25G PON. This will enable Mila to efficiently upgrade its network to the next-generation PON technology whenever it wishes to expand its capacity.

Also Read: Siminn Installs Over 100 5G Transmitters in Iceland, Continues Expansion Efforts

Sustainability

The official release highlighted that this upgrade will not only assist Mila in reducing its power consumption by 50 percent but also in establishing a smaller carbon footprint through energy-efficient gains that aid in reducing operational expenses.

