Microsoft: Introduces Copilot for Gaming, AI in Andhra Pradesh and AI Boost to Ireland



Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has introduced Copilot for Gaming, an AI assistant designed to enhance the gaming experience. Announcing the feature on social platform X on March 13, Nadella said, "With Copilot for Gaming, you can jump back into games faster, get real-time coaching, and stay connected... all on your own terms."

Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming

A promotional video shared by Nadella showcased AI assisting a user in downloading Age of Empires IV through voice commands on a smartphone. The AI also offered guidance in Minecraft, suggesting the next move in a survival scenario and helping with game strategy.

On The Official Xbox Podcast, Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar, joined Vice President of Next Generation, Jason Ronald, to introduce Copilot for Gaming. The company describes it as "the ultimate gaming sidekick that helps players get to play faster, sharpen skills with expert coaching, and enjoy a more social gaming experience."

In a blog post on March 13, Microsoft stated that these AI-powered updates, "coming to Xbox players, help you save time, find new games you’re likely to love, or even ease you back into a game you may have stepped away from."

"Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck," Kardar remarked on the podcast.

One of the primary challenges that Copilot for Gaming aims to address is time management—helping players spend less time on tasks like searching, downloading, and updating, and more time playing. "All of it is with one goal: to help you to get to play first," Kardar emphasised.

A particularly exciting feature Kardar demonstrated on the podcast is in-game assistance, a future feature of Copilot for Gaming. In example scenarios, players were able to use natural language to interact with Copilot, which provided situation-specific advice to help them overcome challenges and improve their gameplay.

"It's not just about AI showing up to help you, it's about AI showing up at the right moment," Kardar elaborated.

Also on the podcast, Jason Ronald announced that the Xbox Play Anywhere library of titles has surpassed 1,000 games, with many more on the way.

AI Expected to Add EUR 250 Billion to Ireland's Economy by 2035

Ireland has nearly doubled its AI adoption rate from 49 percent in 2024 to 91 percent, surpassing many EU counterparts after previously trailing behind. According to the AI Economy in Ireland 2025 report by Trinity College Dublin and Microsoft Ireland, AI could contribute at least EUR 250 billion to Ireland's GDP by 2035, with an additional EUR 60 billion possible through supportive policies and innovation, Microsoft shared the findings in a blog post on March 13.

Economic Impact and Growth Potential

The report highlights AI's transformative role in Ireland's economy:

AI is expected to increase Ireland's Gross National Income (GNI) by at least EUR 130 billion by 2035.

With optimal AI adoption and policies, per capita GNI could rise to EUR 160,000—EUR 30,000 more than a non-AI scenario.

While multinational companies lead AI adoption, SMEs and the public sector lag due to cost constraints and expertise shortages.

"Increasingly recognised as a general-purpose technology, similar to electricity and the internet, AI is becoming a fundamental driver of economic growth, and this new report highlights its transformational impact on Ireland," said Catherine Doyle, General Manager, Microsoft Ireland.

"Ireland is uniquely positioned to capitalise on AI's capabilities, thanks to its thriving tech ecosystem, skilled workforce, and forward-thinking government initiatives. With a collaborative approach across government, academia, and industry, Ireland can play a leading role in the era of AI, driving sustainable economic growth across sectors and setting the stage for global competitiveness as AI adoption continues to surge," Doyle added.

Challenges in AI Governance and Strategy

Despite widespread adoption, only 8 percent of Irish businesses have fully integrated AI across all divisions. The report cites a lack of formal AI strategies and governance frameworks as a major hurdle, with half of organisations lacking clear AI policies. Additionally, the rise of "Shadow AI" use—where employees adopt AI tools without oversight—poses security risks.

Regional and Sectoral Disparities

AI adoption varies across Ireland:

According to the report, in Northern Ireland, 24 percent of public sector organisations use AI in decision-making, compared to 13 percent in Ireland.

Regulatory barriers are more pronounced in Northern Ireland (80 percent) than in Ireland (50 percent).

96 percent of Northern Ireland managers report using free AI tools, compared to 75 percent in Ireland.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption, with only 10 percent having a strategy compared to 50 percent of multinationals.

AI Workforce and Education Gaps

Workforce readiness remains a challenge, particularly in the public sector:

70 percent of multinationals report their employees are AI-ready, compared to 55 percent in the public sector.

Recruitment of AI-trained staff remains difficult, though the talent pool is gradually improving.

Less than 40 percent of multinational employers believe third-level graduates are adequately trained in AI.

"Ireland is at a pivotal moment in its AI adoption journey, and this year's research underscores both the progress made and the work still to be done," said Ashish Kumar Jha, Associate Professor of Business Analytics at Trinity Business School and co-author of the report.

"AI adoption in Ireland has nearly doubled in the past year, but the challenge now is moving beyond experimentation to full-scale, strategic implementation. The opportunity is huge – AI has the potential to add at least EUR 250 billion to Ireland's economy (GDP) by 2035," Jha continued.

"For Ireland to fully realise AI's economic potential, we must address barriers faced by SMEs and the public sector, focusing on governance, skills development, and strategic integration. The organisations that thrive will be those that integrate AI as a core strategic asset, investing in talent, governance, and innovation," Jha added.

Microsoft to Train 2 Lakh Youth in Andhra Pradesh on AI

Andhra Pradesh (AP) IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced on Thursday that the state government of the southern Indian state has partnered with Microsoft to train 2 lakh youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced skills. He highlighted that this collaboration will boost employability and equip the state's youth for global career opportunities.

"Thank you, Microsoft, for joining hands with us to empower Andhra Pradesh's youth with AI and advanced tech skills. Through this partnership, 2 lakh youngsters will receive world-class training, enhancing their employability and preparing them for global opportunities. With a strong focus on skill development, we are committed to making AP a hub for future-ready talent, driving innovation and growth," Lokesh posted on X on March 13, 2025.