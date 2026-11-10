Meta Muse AI India Price Confirmed

Meta, a global tech giant, will soon launch the Muse AI Agent in India. This new AI agent was revealed at the Meta Connect 2026 earlier this year. It was only launched for the United States (US) market. However, now, it will soon be coming to India too. The pricing for the same has been revealed ahead of launch. The Meta Muse AI agent will be accessible through different Meta products such as WhatsApp, and help users do stuff such as send emails, fill out forms, and book their travel. Since it has agentic capabilities, it will also be able to do tasks in the background. The pricing and subscription tiers for the same have now been revealed online.

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Meta Muse AI Price in India (Expected)

Meta Muse AI will have multiple plans in India. The base plan is expected to come at a price of Rs 1,799, and this will be the Power subscription. On the other hand, the Muse AI will also have a higher tier plan, with more usage and access to a smarter model at a cost of Rs 8,999. The details of the subscription and the price were revealed through a report by The Hindu. In the US, there are multiple plans as well starting at $20 per month and ranges up to $100 per month.

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With the Power tier, users in the global market are getting up to 500 million tokens every week, meanwhile the higher Max plan offers a usage of up to 3 billion tokens every week. The Indian users will be able to register and create an account soon, as it is launched. There could also be a waitlist for the users.