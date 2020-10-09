Live TV Content Now Available on Fire TV in India, Zee5 Support “Coming Soon”

Amazon India on Thursday unveiled the Live TV feature for its Fire TV devices in the country. The company said that the feature makes it “easier” for users to discover “live channels from their favourite content providers.” Amazon India said that the Live TV feature unveils a “Live” tab on the navigation pane along with an “On Now” row on the home screen of the Fire TV. The company highlights that the new additions aids users to find, browse and access live content from subscribed apps.

Zee5 Set to Soon Support Live TV Feature

Amazon said that the apps that currently support the Live TV feature include SonyLIV, VOOT, Discovery+ and NextG TV. It was highlighted that the Zee5 app will also soon support the Live TV experience on Fire TV devices.

“SonyLIV’s content reaches premium households who also happen to be the evolved consumer group for Amazon Fire TV, hence this collaboration is a win-win for both the brands,” Manish Aggarwal, head of growth and monetization of Digital Business at Sony Pictures Networks India, said in the release. “With the Live TV functionality, Amazon Fire TV users can now catch up Sony Pictures Networks India’s premium content like Kaun Banega Crorepati and India’s Best Dancer along with a host of sporting events.”

Amazon India said that the initial set of apps supporting the Live TV feature provides its users access to channels such as Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD and Nick HD+. Further, Fire TV users can also access live content on channels such as DD National, News18 India and MTV Beats HD.

Live TV Feature Available to All Existing Fire TV Users

The company said that the Live TV feature will be available to all existing Fire TV and Fire TV Edition users with the Live Tab set to have commenced its roll out on Thursday. Amazon India said that the Live tab will be available to all users “over the next few weeks.”

“With Live TV integration, we are making this experience even better by providing instant access to popular, real-time content for our customers without having to switch inputs,” Parag Gupta, head of Amazon Devices India, said in the release. “It enriches the content experience by streaming live TV on the much-loved Fire TV interface, just by asking Alexa. Amazon will continuously expand this selection and offer the best of live TV experiences to our customers.”

The company highlighted that the On Now row will be available to existing users on the basis of their app downloads and subscription status.