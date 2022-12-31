List of OTT Releases Premiered This Week

Reported by Yashika Goel

This last weekend of the year has some lineups you can enjoy with your friends and family. Here is a list of the movies available this week on OTT services, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar etc.

Highlights

  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman, a Netflix original thriller drama, released its second season for streaming.
  • Butterly movie premiered on December 29 and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
  • 7 Women and a Murder is an Italian murder-mystery satire movie that premiered on Netflix.

List of OTT Releases Premiered This Week

The year 2022 is almost gone, and 2023 is arriving. This last weekend of the year has some lineups you can enjoy with your friends and family. Here is a list of the movies available this week on OTT services, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar etc. By reading on, find out which of these should be on your weekend OTT watchlist. Unfortunately, there aren't many choices this weekend for the OTT crowd.

1. Butterfly

The new-age thriller starring Anupama Parameswaran is being marketed as having a direct to digital distribution on Disney+ Hotstar. How many adventures can Geeta go on for Chinnu and Bannu? How far can she go to free the children? Can she succeed in her attempts? The movie premiered on December 29 and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

2. DSP

The action thriller in Tamil with Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead is made available for streaming on Netflix and Sun NXT from this month's 30th. DSP is a Tamil language action comedy film written and directed by Ponram. It is available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

3. 7 Women and a Murder

7 Women and a Murder is an Italian murder-mystery satire movie that premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The film has taken its inspiration from a 2002 French film titled 8 Women. The lead cast members include Margherita Buy as Margherita, Sabrina Impacciatore as Agostina, Diana Del Bufalo as Susanna, Benedetta Porcaroli as Caterina, Luisa Ranieri as Maria, Micaela Ramazzotti as Veronica, and Ornella Vanoni as Rachele.

4. Rise of Empires: Ottoman Season 2

Premiered on the 29th of this month, Rise of Empires: Ottoman, a Netflix original thriller drama, released its second season for streaming. The first season of Rise of Empires: Ottoman had six episodes, and the S2 also had six. The series is available for streaming in English, Hindi, German, French, Arabic, Turkish, Italian, and more languages.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

