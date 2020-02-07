Krishii Fiber 250 Mbps Unlimited Broadband Plan Costs Rs 1,500 per Month

By February 7th, 2020 AT 1:14 PM
    Highlights
    • Krishiinet is offering unlimited data and FUP plans in Chennai
    • Krishiinet takes on Hathway in Chennai city

    Krishiinet is one of the local broadband service providers in Chennai city. Besides the popular broadband operators like Airtel Xstream Fibre, Reliance JioFiber and BSNL, there are various local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across several cities, and Krishiinet is one of them. Krishiinet recently launched Fibre broadband plans and they are called Krishii Fiber plans. Available at a starting price of Rs 400, Krishii Fiber plans offer a minimum of 50 Mbps speeds and the maximum speeds offered by the company is 250 Mbps, priced at Rs 1,500 per month. Krishiinet is providing unlimited data plans starting at Rs 1,000. Albeit the unlimited data plans, Krishiinet also has some FUP plans which compete with another ISP Hathway. Krishiinet’s 50 Mbps broadband plan with 50GB data costs Rs 400.

    Krishii Fiber Unlimited Data Broadband Plans Start at Rs 1,000

    Before talking about the FUP plans, let’s take a look at the Krishiinet’s unlimited data plans which start at Rs 1,000. Krishiinet is offering four unlimited data plans- Krishii Silver, Krishii Gold, Krishii Platinum and Krishii Hulk. The Krishii Silver plan is priced at Rs 1,000 and it provides 150 Mbps speeds without any FUP limit, followed by the Krishii Gold that ships with 175 Mbps speeds and costs Rs 1,200.

    The Krishii Platinum broadband plan with 200 Mbps speeds and unlimited data is priced at Rs 1,300. Lastly, we have the Krishii Hulk broadband plan that offers 250 Mbps speeds at Rs 1,500 per month. Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are excluding the 18% GST.

    Krishiinet Prepaid Broadband Plans Come With FUP Limit

    There are some other broadband plans from Krishiinet which have a monthly FUP limit. Priced at Rs 400, the Krishii Basic broadband plan comes with 50 Mbps speeds and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. However, users will have to choose the plan for 12 months upfront so that the effective price becomes Rs 400 per month. Krishiinet is not providing the Basic plan on a monthly rental basis.

    Next on the list, we have the Krishii Beginner broadband plan that comes with 75 Mbps speeds and 200GB FUP limit per month. Users will get 4 Mbps after FUP speeds and this plan is available to choose on a monthly basis at Rs 500.

    Krishiinet has some Value Packages on offer as well priced at Rs 650, Rs 750 and Rs 890 respectively and offering speeds of 90 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively. The Rs 650 plan comes with 300GB FUP limit, Rs 750 plan has 400GB limit, whereas the Rs 890 plan has 600GB FUP limit & 10 Mbps after FUP speeds.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

