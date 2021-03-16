JioPages Now Available for Android TV

JioPages, the ‘made in India’ internet browser from Reliance Jio has been extended for the Android TV platform as well. Up until now, the app was limited for smartphone users. But the company has today rolled out a version for the Android TV as well. This means that Android TV users can now download and install this app from the Google Play Store. It is worth noting that users owning a Jio Set-Top Box could also run the application on their TVs, but now it has been rolled out for Android TVs globally.

JioPages Features

Before we dive into the features of the application, it is worth noting that it has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app was launched in 2018 and in a short span of 25 months, it has seen tremendous traction.

JioPages allows users to browse in two different modes – private browsing and default browsing. The private browsing mode is nothing but incognito mode and the default browsing mode comes with default search settings.

Note that it has a dedicated videos section. More than 10,000 videos are on the platform of the application divided into 20+ categories. If users want, they can also consume regional content on the go with JioPages.

The application supports content in multiple languages. There is an option for the users to customise their feed with the language they wish to. For all the current affairs readers, there is a dedicated ‘News’ section on the application.

Users can read the news in their preferred language and even download and store them on local storage to read them on an even bigger screen. Just like Google Chrome, JioPages provides quick links to the users for navigating to the websites or pages they visit the most during their browsing sessions.

Lastly, there is a download manager on the application which keeps track of all the previous and on-going downloads on the TV.